The News Guy Randy Rohde Breaks Down the Storytelling Power of PR on ‘The Pod Files’

Randy Rohde explored how SEO based PRs can expand brand visibility and podcast reach during an episode of The Pod Files.

Chagrin Falls, OH , June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randy Rohde, known widely as “Randy The News Guy”, recently appeared on The Pod Files with host Bogdan Bratis. Rohde offers listeners a candid and insightful conversation about how PRs remain one of the most overlooked yet powerful tools in modern marketing.

As the founder of 38 Digital Market, a results-driven digital marketing and PR agency known for transforming how brands gain online exposure, Rohde explained that PRs remain relevant for entrepreneurs, content creators, and, particularly, podcasters seeking to elevate their brand's presence.



The News Guy

Throughout the episode, Rohde pulls from his personal path, from working in the education services sector to developing 38 Digital Market into a national PR and digital marketing agency. He shares how SEO based PRs enable brands to shape and control their messages rather than relying solely on the unpredictable nature of traditional media.

Unlike reactive coverage or fleeting social media mentions, a well-timed and structured PR allows creators to tell their stories their way. PRs also boost their content’s visibility on authentic and credible platforms like Google News, Apple News, Yahoo Finance, and hundreds of other media outlets.

With that, Rohde breaks down the strategy behind PR distribution, describing it as more than just hitting “send.” He outlines the importance of building newsworthy stories, optimizing for keywords, and publishing through trusted channels that syndicate the message to high-authority news networks.

Bogdan and Rohde also explored how podcasting functions as a PR engine. Rohde urges creators to repurpose that content into PRs, blogs, and news briefs to reach new listeners and create additional value from a single recording. They also discussed the importance of building a niche brand and maintaining consistency across various channels, including audio platforms, blogs, and news outlets, for driving business growth.

Based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, 38 Digital Marketing provides services that include PR writing, distribution, video content creation, SEO strategy, reputation management, and Google Business Profile optimization. Its client base spans industries including finance, healthcare, legal services, retail, and lifestyle brands. The agency serves local businesses in Ohio and nationwide enterprises looking to expand their digital footprint.

What makes 38 Digital Market stand out is its process-driven approach and ability to combine traditional press techniques with modern optimization. Its team focuses on distributing stories to high-authority news sources, building brand trust, and optimizing visibility for long-term results.

Rohde’s appearance on The Pod Files offers a behind-the-scenes look at how storytelling, technology, and distribution intersect in a successful PR campaign. His practical insights on shaping news narratives, using SEO based PRs, and maximizing podcast content are a must-hear for digital creators serious about visibility and growth.

The full episode is available on The Pod Files via Apple Podcasts, where Rohde’s expertise provides listeners with a valuable framework to enhance their brand messaging.

Visit The News Guy website at https://thenewsguy.com/ to explore powerful PR solutions and proven digital marketing strategies from 38 Digital Market.

About The News Guy

The News Guy is a PR brand created by Randy Rohde under 38 Digital Market, offering strategic media services tailored for entrepreneurs, podcasters, and businesses across the U.S. The brand specializes in SEO based PRs to expand visibility and authority.

###

Media Contact

38 Digital Market

Address: 7160 Chagrin Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

Phone: (216) 577-8452

Website: https://thenewsguy.com/

















Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.