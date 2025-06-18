Greene Announces Subcommittee Hearing on Codifying DOGE Reforms to Lock in Benefits for American Taxpayers

WASHINGTON— Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) today announced a hearing on “Locking in the DOGE Cuts: Ending Waste, Fraud, and Abuse for Good.” The Trump Administration, including the Department of Government Efficiency, has worked expeditiously to safeguard taxpayer dollars, combat waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement, and ensure federal programs are operating as designed for the American people. Through rigorous tracking, evaluation, and assessment of government spending, DOGE has implemented cost-saving measures that protect taxpayers. These proven procedures must be institutionalized to guarantee sustained, annual savings for the American people. This hearing will assess the cost-saving measures taken by DOGE, and how they can be translated into budgetary savings for taxpayers – both now and in the future.

“President Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency have sparked a sweeping overhaul of federal spending by aggressively eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and redundancy throughout the government. These efforts and proven reforms aren’t temporary fixes; they are the blueprint for a leaner, smarter government that works for the people, not against them. To truly lock in these savings, Congress needs to adjust current and future federal spending levels to reflect the streamlined, efficient government President Trump is instituting. Now is the time to deliver on our promises to the American people and guarantee that taxpayers reap the benefits of DOGE’s work for generations to come,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Locking in the DOGE Cuts: Ending Waste, Fraud, and Abuse for Good”

DATE: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WITNESSES:

Matthew Dickerson , Director of Budget Policy, The Economic Policy Innovation Center (EPIC)

, Director of Budget Policy, The Economic Policy Innovation Center (EPIC) David Burton , Senior Fellow in Economic Policy, The Heritage Foundation

, Senior Fellow in Economic Policy, The Heritage Foundation Dan Lips, Senior Fellow, Foundation for American Innovation

WATCH: The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online here.