UPDATED: Serina Therapeutics Congratulates Juvenescence Ltd. on $76M First Tranche Close of Series B Funding and Strategic Partnership with M42

Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform™ drug optimization technology, today congratulates its strategic partner and largest shareholder, Juvenescence Ltd., on the $76 million first tranche close of its targeted $150 million Series B financing, as well as its new strategic partnership with M42, a global tech-enables health company headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

“Juvenescence has been a critical partner to Serina, providing strategic guidance and capital that have helped us advance our POZ Platform™ into the clinic,” said Steve Ledger, Chief Executive Officer of Serina Therapeutics. “We congratulate Richard and the entire Juvenescence team on this next phase of growth and look forward to working together to deliver breakthrough treatments to patients around the world.”

This significant investment and accompanying strategic alliance mark a major milestone in accelerating Juvenescence’s mission to develop innovative therapies targeting age-related diseases and extending healthspan. As part of this partnership, Juvenescence and M42 will launch a drug development hub in Abu Dhabi, combining AI-enabled drug discovery with cutting-edge data and clinical infrastructure to speed the development of novel therapeutics.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our investors, including new investor and strategic partner M42, who have joined us on this remarkable journey. Our partnership with M42 signifies a shared commitment to developing sustainable, long-term collaborations,” said Dr. Richard Marshall CBE, CEO of Juvenescence. “Together, we are excited about the opportunity to help build a leading life-sciences hub in Abu Dhabi and establish a pipeline of innovative therapeutics that will improve the lives of millions of patients.”

As a core portfolio company of Juvenescence, Serina is proud to be part of a growing network of science-driven enterprises working to transform the future of medicine.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform™provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics, and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

For more information, please visit https://serinatherapeutics.com.

About Juvenescence

Juvenescence is a clinical-stage AI-enabled biotech company developing novel medicines to extend healthy lifespan. Our approach centers around developing medicines that target core aging mechanisms to treat and prevent age-related diseases.

It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr Greg Bailey, and Dr Declan Doogan – with a track record of leading 2 of the 10 largest biopharma deals in the last decade, including the sale of Biohaven to Pfizer for $11.6bn. The Juvenescence team, led by Dr Richard Marshall CBE, consists of world-class R&D leadership that have previously been instrumental in the approval of medicines totaling $30bn in peak annual sales.

Powered by an unrivaled drug development team, Juvenescence leverages innovative AI tools to unlock successful therapeutics. The company’s diverse, AI-enabled medicines pipeline of clinical and near-clinical stage candidates targeting core ageing mechanisms are in development for cognition, cardio-metabolism, immunity, and cellular repair. In addition, Juvenescence has investments in a number of innovative companies and platform technologies focused on AI and regenerative medicine.

For more information, visit: www.JuvLabs.com

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive, and predictive care, impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Program, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and ADHDS, a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

