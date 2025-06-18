Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Howell, Ozark, Perry and Webster
Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will open in Howell, Ozark, Perry and Webster counties to provide in-person assistance to residents affected by the March 14-15 disaster.
If you’ve already applied for assistance, you can speak with a FEMA representative in-person about the status of your application or get help uploading needed documents to complete your application.
|DRC Locations
|DRC Hours of Operation
|
Perry County
Perry County Courthouse
15 W. Sainte Marie St.
Perryville, MO 63775
|
June 18: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
June 19-21: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Webster County
Webster County Emergency Management
433 E. Commercial St
Marshfield, MO 65706
|
June 18: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
June 19-21: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Howell County
West Plains Civic Center
110 St Louis St.
West Plains, MO 65775
|
June 23: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
June 24-27: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Ozark County
Bakersfield R IV School District
1201 SSR-O
Bakersfield, MO 65609
|
June 23: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
June 24 and 25: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
If you still need to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, you can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call toll-free 800-621-3362, or download the FEMA App.
Homeowners and renters affected by the March 14-15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster, and Wright counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance that includes rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair and other needs.
You may visit any of our DRCs in your community to apply for FEMA assistance.
