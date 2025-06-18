Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Howell, Ozark, Perry and Webster

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will open in Howell, Ozark, Perry and Webster counties to provide in-person assistance to residents affected by the March 14-15 disaster.

If you’ve already applied for assistance, you can speak with a FEMA representative in-person about the status of your application or get help uploading needed documents to complete your application.

DRC Locations DRC Hours of Operation Perry County

Perry County Courthouse

15 W. Sainte Marie St.

Perryville, MO 63775 June 18: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

June 19-21: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Webster County

Webster County Emergency Management

433 E. Commercial St

Marshfield, MO 65706 June 18: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

June 19-21: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Howell County

West Plains Civic Center

110 St Louis St.

West Plains, MO 65775 June 23: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

June 24-27: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Ozark County

Bakersfield R IV School District

1201 SSR-O

Bakersfield, MO 65609 June 23: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

June 24 and 25: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

If you still need to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, you can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call toll-free 800-621-3362, or download the FEMA App.

Homeowners and renters affected by the March 14-15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster, and Wright counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance that includes rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair and other needs.

You may visit any of our DRCs in your community to apply for FEMA assistance.