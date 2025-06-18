Filipino-owned Businesses to Exhibit at Three-Day Festival in NYC’s Times Square

YAMAN (“Treasure”) Runs Oct. 31-Nov. 2 During Filipino American History Month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, Friends of the Philippines Society USA, Inc. will host the landmark event YAMAN, a groundbreaking three-day cultural marketplace and festival showcasing the extraordinary artistry, heritage, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Philippines on a global stage. The event will take place at the iconic Marriott Marquis in Times Square, New York City from October 31 to November 2, 2025, in honor of Filipino American History Month. Filipino American leader, businesswoman, philanthropist, and chairwoman of the Reginald F. Lewis Foundation, Loida Nicolas Lewis, will serve as Honorary Chair.

YAMAN, which means “treasure” in Tagalog, brings together the richness of Philippine heritage through a dynamic showcase of traditional craftsmanship, contemporary design, culinary artistry, and indigenous wisdom. The event will feature numerous Filipino artisans from across the Philippines and beyond, highlighting handcrafted jewelry, woven textiles, fashion, food, and more.

“This is more than a marketplace—it’s a global movement,” said Jerry Sibal, co-founder of Friends of the Philippines Society USA. “YAMAN is about investing in our culture, empowering Filipino communities, and building lasting bridges between the diaspora and our homeland.”

“YAMAN represents both cultural pride and economic progress,” added Edwin Josue, co-founder, Friends of the Philippines Society USA. “This moment has been a long time coming. We’re proud to showcase our artistry on a global stage and ensure future generations continue to celebrate and carry forward our rich traditions.”

The event’s immersive programming will include:

- Indigenous and contemporary fashion exhibits

- Live artisan workshops led by Filipino tradition-bearers

- Culinary tastings from the Philippines’ most beloved regions

- Live performances of traditional music and dance

- Panel conversations with visionary leaders in the Filipino community

- Special networking events

Tickets will be available for free with registration. For details, visit experienceyaman.com.

About Friends of the Philippines Society USA, Inc.:

Founded in 2017 by Jerry Sibal and Edwin Josue, Friends of the Philippines Society USA, Inc. is a New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to amplifying Filipino heritage, fostering cultural pride, combating discrimination, and building bridges across communities through the arts, storytelling, and public programming.

Friends of the Philippines USA, Inc. has produced and supported a range of initiatives, including the acclaimed opera Noli Me Tangere, the Art for Humanity installation honoring Filipino frontline workers, and Explore the Islands of the Philippines in collaboration with the Philippine Department of Tourism at Grand Central Terminal.

For more information, visit friendsofphusa.org.

Media Contact

Yaman@aciostrategies.com

