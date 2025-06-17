Portal Space Systems announces Washington expansion with spacecraft manufacturing plans

Expansion of aerospace manufacturer’s footprint will allow scalable production of flagship spacecraft and more than 75 new jobs in Bothell

PARIS –Space start-up Portal Space Systems and Washington State Department of Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn announced plans today for Portal’s facility and workforce expansion in Bothell.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Washington state exhibit from the 2025 Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France.

From left: Commerce Director Joe Nguyen; Portal co-founder, CEO and CTO Jeff Thornburg; and Washington state representative Strom Pederson (21st Legislative District) at the 2025 Paris Air Show.

Portal currently operates an 8,000-square-foot spacecraft development and testing facility in Bothell. It’s home to Supernova, the first commercial next-gen spacecraft, offering long-range mission possibilities for commercial and defense customers. Portal is building a 50,000-square-foot facility just two miles from its current headquarters in Bothell.

“Portal Space Systems represents the kind of bold, future-facing innovation we’re proud to see growing in Washington,” said Director Nguyễn. “Their approach to in-space maneuverability not only advances the frontier of space technology but it also strengthens the state’s position as a hub for world-class talent and national space infrastructure. We’re excited to see and support their continued expansion here in Washington.”

The new site will increase manufacturing capacity and support the company’s transition from research and development to scalable production of Portal’s flagship spacecraft, Supernova, with plans to reach a production cadence of one spacecraft per month by 2027.

“Washington has a long history of aerospace excellence, and we’re excited to ensure that legacy continues,” said Jeff Thornburg, co-founder, CEO, and CTO of Portal Space Systems. “The growing ecosystem of space and defense innovators here understands the stakes and share the mission. The support and welcome we’ve received from community leaders who have taken the time to understand our work has helped set us up for success. That’s what makes Bothell the right place for Portal.”

Portal is scaling up operations to support spacecraft production and plans to significantly grow its local team over the next two years. Portal currently employs 21 employees and contractors at its Bothell location and anticipates growing to 100 employees by the end of 2027.

“Portal Space Systems’ decision to expand in Bothell is a clear signal that Snohomish County is emerging as a key player in the next generation of space and aerospace innovation,” said Ray Stephanson, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance Snohomish County. “Portal’s growth brings high-impact jobs, strengthens our advanced manufacturing ecosystem, and aligns with our vision for a resilient, future-ready economy.”

To learn more about the Washington delegation at the Paris Air Show, visit the Paris Air Show delegation page at Choose Washington State.