SUPRACONSCIOUS: The Genius Within You by Maria Olon Tsaroucha

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed author, educator, and consciousness pioneer Maria Olon Tsaroucha explores that bold question in her transformative book SUPRACONSCIOUS: The Genius Within You—a visionary work that fuses quantum science, spiritual awakening, and the craft of performance into one revolutionary system for living and acting with clarity, purpose, and power.

Celebrated by The New York Times Magazine as a “Best Choice to Read” and honored with the International Book Impact Award, SUPRACONSCIOUS introduces a methodology rooted in the “Supraconscious”—a concept drawn from the legendary Stanislavski and refined through Maria’s own two-decade journey of personal inquiry and artistic revelation.

“This is not just a method—it’s a theory of being,” Maria shared during her recent appearance on The Global Book Network with Logan Crawford. “We are not the characters we’ve been told to play. We are the conscious authors of who we become.”

In this insightful interview, Maria discusses how SUPRACONSCIOUS serves as both a quantum textbook for actors and a spiritual guide for anyone longing to break free from inherited roles. She reveals how conscious performance can be a sacred act of transformation—and how awakening the supraconscious mind reveals our innate genius.

At just thirteen, Maria became the youngest published Greek author, and today she is recognized as a leading architect of postmodern identity and human transformation. Her work—praised by luminaries such as Deepak Chopra, UN Human Rights Representative Gayatri Naraine, and astrophysicist Menas Kafatos—bridges the disciplines of philosophy, neuroscience, acting, and consciousness.

She is also the founder of Supraconscious You, a global community inspiring people across all ages and professions to reconnect with their purpose and redesign who they are.

SUPRACONSCIOUS: The Genius Within You is a bold exploration of how art, quantum theory, and mindful awareness merge into a transformative framework for both performers and seekers alike. It challenges readers to break free from societal scripts and uncover the truth of who they are beneath conditioning and expectation.

Whether you are an actor, artist, spiritual seeker, or leader, this book offers a powerful roadmap to authenticity, presence, and inner genius.

You are not the roles you’ve inherited—you are the conscious creator of who you become.

