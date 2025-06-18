CoreIT Services Pvt. Ltd. Chosen for GIGW Assessment by Leading Government Entity

CoreIT Logo

MUMBAI, INDIA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreIT Services Pvt. Ltd. (CoreIT), a leading Technology Solutions Provider (TSP), has achieved a significant milestone by being selected to conduct a Government of India Guidelines for Websites (GIGW) assessment and re-validation for a prominent government undertaking.

This achievement underscores CoreIT’s growing expertise and trusted capability in managing critical public-sector projects. Government entities must comply with the Government of India Guidelines for Websites (GIGW) to ensure their digital platforms are accessible, user-friendly, secure, and fully functional for citizens. These assessments guarantee transparency, adherence to accessibility standards, data protection, and ease of use, aligning with the government's digital inclusion and cybersecurity objectives. As a CERT-In empaneled organization, CoreIT is exceptionally qualified to ensure comprehensive adherence to government cybersecurity standards, thereby enhancing the credibility and robustness of the assessments delivered.

CoreIT Services Pvt. Ltd. is a portfolio company of Henagon (USA). Henagon strategically acquires and enhances IT service firms, providing strategic guidance, working capital, and management to ensure stability and promote rapid growth.

Upon being selected by a leading government institution, Henagon's Chairman Ali Dhoon stated, "This prestigious engagement signifies the trust and confidence placed in us by significant public institutions. Our team’s proven expertise in digital assessments and re-validation projects positions us to effectively deliver outcomes aligned with stringent government standards. This project emphasizes CoreIT’s strategic growth path and reinforces its standing as a trusted compliance partner.”

Parag Nandimath, President of CoreIT (INDIA), highlighted the significance of this project, saying, "Being entrusted by a major government entity for this critical task is an honor and testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and quality assurance. Our dedicated team's professionalism and attention to detail continue to drive our success and industry recognition."

The company's ability to attract and execute significant projects also reflects its talented workforce. "Our ongoing investment in the certifications and skill development of our employees has been instrumental in securing this and other high-profile projects," stated Malek Kheyroolla, Director of Human Resources, CoreIT Global Operations. He further remarked, "The expertise of our workforce is fundamental to our sustained growth and success."

About CoreIT Services Pvt. Ltd.

CoreIT, a Henagon company, is a leading CERT-In Empaneled Technology Solutions Provider (TSP) with a focus on Cybersecurity & Compliance Solution. Over the last thirty years, it has provided Managed IT Services, Advanced Security Solutions, Compliance Management, and Risk Assessments.

About Henagon, Inc. (USA)

Empowering Innovation with AI, Guided by Human Expertise.

Henagon strategically acquires and enhances IT service firms, providing strategic guidance, working capital, and management to ensure stability and promote rapid growth.

Henagon leverages cutting-edge AI strategies to optimize its portfolio companies. By implementing advanced AI technologies, Henagon enhances operational efficiency, drives innovation, and accelerates growth. These AI-driven initiatives enable Henagon to identify new opportunities, streamline processes, and improve decision-making, ultimately leading to increased profitability and sustained competitive advantage

www.coreitx.com

www.henagonusa.com

CoreIT INDIA: +91.22.40065252

CoreIT USA: +1.888.851.5253

Henagon USA: +1.346.680.5300

