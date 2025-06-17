Governor Newsom on Fox News: “Trump is trying to destroy our democracy. Do not let him”

News What you need to know: Governor Newsom announced that this year, the state recovered 113,245 stolen items worth nearly $6.5 million. In May alone, arrests were up almost 130%, stolen assets recovered were up 65%, and the value of the items recovered was up nearly...

