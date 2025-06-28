Unshackled Conference 2025: The largest and the most influential event for high-skilled immigrants in America

Unshackled Annual Conference Kenny Sebastian at Unshackled Conference 2025 Speakers at Unshackled Conference 2025

Welcome to the Coachella for Skilled Immigrants! Free legal consults + job fair with 50+ Bay Area startups. Your hero Journey starts here!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Unshackled Conference 2025, a two-day event focused on immigration pathways, innovation, and career development for high-skilled immigrants in the U.S., will be held on August 15–16, 2025, at the India Community Center in Milpitas, California.Designed to bring together professionals navigating complex immigration processes, the conference is expected to feature over 40 speakers, including immigration experts, startup founders, researchers, and corporate professionals. Attendees will have access to legal consultations, panel discussions, a visa-friendly job fair, and networking sessions tailored for international students, researchers, and H-1B professionals.About the OrganizersUnshackled Conference 2025 is organized by a dedicated team of skilled immigrants who first arrived in the United States to pursue education and professional opportunities. Through their own experiences, they recognized the complex challenges that high-skilled immigrants often face within the U.S. immigration system. While systemic change is a gradual process, the conference seeks to create meaningful dialogue and bring together individuals and experts who can contribute to practical solutions.Program HighlightsThe event will run 3 Powerful Tracks:- Immigration: In-depth information on EB-1A, EB-2 NIW, O-1, and EB-5 (loan model) visa options, self-petition strategies, and USCIS trends.- Innovation: Startup visa breakdowns, EB-1A while working full-time, VC funding for immigrant-led ventures.- Impact: Building a personal brand, taking part in grassroots movements, shaping policy. Speakers at Unshackled Conference 2025 have been carefully selected for their direct experience with the U.S. immigration system or for their long standing work supporting high-skilled immigrant communities.Notable speakers include:● Vijay Amritraj – Tennis legend, UN Messenger of Peace, and humanitarian● Deedy Das – VC at Menlo Ventures, ex-Google, immigration realist● Nikita Gupta – Careerflow.ai co-founder, TEDx speaker● Andrew Yeung – Community builder, ex-Meta, founder of Fibe● Danielle Goldman – Cap-exempt H-1B innovator● Craig Montuori – Immigrant-led startup strategist● Vidya Srinivasan – Principal PM at Meta, global speaker● Roshni Chellani, Ruchi Bhatia, Jahnavi Shah – Top voices on LinkedIn for career growthThe conference also features a comedy segment by Kenny Sebastian, breakout lounges for O-1/EB-1 visa holders, and meetups with creators and startup founders.A Platform for Information and ConnectionThe conference aims to address real-world questions surrounding employment-based immigration and the integration of professional aspirations with legal processes. The sessions are designed to present up-to-date guidance that reflects the changing landscape of U.S. immigration in 2025.Participants can expect a fact-based environment where immigration professionals, founders, and advocates share practical insights.Who Should AttendThe event is relevant for:● Professionals on H-1B visas exploring EB-1A, O-1, or NIW options● International students and recent graduates in the U.S.● PhDs, researchers, and academics with peer-reviewed work● Startup founders seeking clarity on visa strategies and capital● Investors and professionals exploring U.S. green card optionsRegistration DetailsEvent Details:When: August 15th 4:00 PM (Friday) - August 16th 10:00 PM (Saturday)Where: [India Community Centre, Milpitas, CA]Tickets are now available [ Reserve your spot Use Code “10OFF” for 10% discount on All Access Passes until July 20, 2025Presented by: Unshackled & Greencard Inc.Greencard Inc x UNSHACKLEDThe Unshackled Conference is a joint initiative of Unshackled.club and Greencard Inc., a 35,000+ strong online immigrant community known for connecting skilled immigrants with visa success tools, peer mentorship, and attorney-vetted resources.Together, they support thousands of immigrants annually in their pursuit of permanent residency, professional fulfillment, and entrepreneurial success.

Unshackled Annual Conference 2025 | Visit https://unshackled.events to get your tickets today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.