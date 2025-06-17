ABA sues Trump administration over executive orders targeting law firms

(Subscription required) The suit filed in the District of Columbia argues the orders violate constitutional protections, suppress advocacy and chill legal representation for disfavored clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.