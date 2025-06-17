Attorney General Bonta Continues to Hold Price Gougers Accountable, Files Charges Against LA Real Estate Agent

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the filing of charges against a Southern California real estate agent for price gouging two families who were evacuated in the wake of the Pacific Palisades Fire. The investigation by the California Department of Justice revealed that after the Emergency Order was in place, the defendant increased the rental price by over 30% — including to tenants who eventually signed a lease. These increases exceeded the 10% limit laid out in Penal Code section 396. The charge carries a potential penalty of a $10,000 maximum fine and the possibility of 12 months in jail.

“Today, we’ve announced another price gouging charge, this time against a real estate agent for price gouging two families in the wake of the Pacific Palisades Fire. Profiting off Californians' pain though price gouging is illegal and I will not stand for it,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I urge current or prospective tenants to share their stories directly with local authorities like the LA City Attorney or LA District Attorney, or our office by visiting oag.ca.gov/LAfires or calling our hotline at (800) 952-5225.”

As part of Attorney General Bonta's work to protect Californians following the Southern California wildfires, DOJ has also sent more than 750 warning letters to hotels and landlords who have been accused of price gouging. Working alongside our District Attorneys, City Attorneys, and other law enforcement partners, DOJ has opened active investigations into price gouging, fraud, scams, and unsolicited low-ball offers on property during the state of emergency.

California law – specifically, Penal Code section 396 – generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds, by more than 10%, the price a seller charged for an item before a state or local declaration of emergency. For items a seller only began selling after an emergency declaration, the law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds the seller's cost of the item by more than 50%. This law applies to those who sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, and gasoline. The law also applies to repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup services, transportation, freight and storage services, hotel accommodations, and long- and short-term rental housing. Exceptions to this prohibition exist if, for example, the price of labor, goods, or materials has increased for the business.

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution that can result in a one-year imprisonment in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Violators are also subject to civil enforcement actions including civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation, injunctive relief, and mandatory restitution. The Attorney General and local prosecutors can enforce the statute.

Visit oag.ca.gov/LAfires or call our hotline at: (800) 952-5225. Include screenshots of all correspondence including conversations, text messages, direct messages (DMs), and voicemails Provide anything that shows what prices you were offered, when, and by whom. If you’re on a site like Zillow, you can also send screenshots of the price history and a link to the listing. Include first and last names of the realtors, listing agents, or business owners you spoke to. Be sure to include phone numbers, email addresses, home and business addresses, websites, social media accounts. Don't leave out any information that can help us find and contact the business or landlord.

Californians who believe they have been the victim of price gouging should report it to their local authorities or to the Attorney General at oag.ca.gov/LAfires. To view a list of all price gouging restrictions currently in effect as a result of proclamations by the Governor, please see here.

