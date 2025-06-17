DWR unveils new viewing platform, trail at Eccles Wildlife Education Center

Salt Lake City — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently unveiled some new amenities at an event Friday, including a viewing platform and a trail, at the George S. and Dolores Dor&eaccute; Eccles Wildlife Education Center at Farmington Bay — located on the Robert N. Hasenyager Great Salt Lake Nature Reserve — to provide an even better bird-watching experience for visitors to the area.

The Eccles Wildlife Education Center opened to the public in 2018. The viewing platform was part of the original plan, but construction was delayed due to funding constraints. The 24-foot-by 24-foot platform and associated Hasenyager Legacy Trail were completed last summer, but the overall project was recently finished when accompanying signage was added.

"The viewing platform and connected trail will enhance the visitor experience by providing an ADA-accessible structure with a raised deck area, allowing for improved viewing opportunities of the surrounding area, including the great blue heron rookery and the wetlands," DWR Eccles Wildlife Education Center Coordinator Ashley Kijowski said. "We are extremely lucky to have such amazing bird-watching opportunities and gorgeous scenery so close to downtown Salt Lake City, and we hope Utahns are able to come out and enjoy the wildlife in this amazing area."

The reserve where the education center is located and the newly completed trail were named after Robert N. Hasenyager, a longtime DWR employee and advocate for the wetlands. Located on the southeast shore of the Great Salt Lake, the reserve property lies within the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area and encompasses over 300 acres.

"Bob envisioned a public nature center where people could connect with and learn about the wetlands, especially at Farmington Bay," Kijowski said. "His efforts laid the groundwork for the education center and associated trail system that we have today. The education center lies at the edge of one of North America's most important wetlands where millions of migratory birds find vital stopover, nesting and wintering habitat. These wetlands aren't wild by accident — they're carefully managed by dedicated wetland biologists who work year-round to maintain and improve habitat for the birds that depend on these areas."

In addition to the new viewing platform and trail, there are a variety of things to do at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center, including:

Bird-watching: You can bring your own binoculars or borrow some at the center.

Walking the trails: There is a 1.6-mile nature trail loop that goes through the wetlands around the education center.

Photography: The sunrises and sunsets at Farmington Bay are unmatched.

Education events: Family-friendly programs, events and workshops are offered at the center throughout the year, covering a variety of wildlife-related topics.

The Eccles Wildlife Education Center is located at 1157 S. Waterfowl Way in Farmington and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The nature trails may be used during daylight hours any day of the week and on holidays. While the education center and surrounding Hasenyager Great Salt Lake Nature Reserve are free, a hunting, fishing or combination license is required for anyone 18 years or older to access the Farmington Bay WMA.