Celestica Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Equity Plan and Advanced Notice By-Law

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kulvinder (Kelly) Ahuja 69,261,385 96.31% 2,651,589 3.69% Robert A. Cascella 68,052,645 94.63% 3,860,329 5.37% Françoise Colpron 66,527,817 92.51% 5,385,157 7.49% Jill Kale 71,011,261 98.75% 901,713 1.25% Amar Maletira 71,605,054 99.57% 307,920 0.43% Robert A. Mionis 71,828,648 99.88% 84,326 0.12% Luis A. Müller 68,635,849 95.44% 3,277,125 4.56% Michael M. Wilson 67,237,060 93.50% 4,675,914 6.50%

Celestica also announced that the resolution approving the 2025 Long Term Incentive Plan and the resolution approving the adoption of By-Law 2 (Advance Notice) were approved at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com . Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov .

Contacts: Celestica Global Communications Celestica Investor Relations (416) 448-2200 (416) 448-2211 media@celestica.com clsir@celestica.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.