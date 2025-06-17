6/17/25 – MUZZLELOADER/SHOTGUN HUNTING SEASON AT KAʻOHE GAME MANAGEMENT AREA OPENS JULY 3

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

MUZZLELOADER/SHOTGUN HUNTING SEASON AT KAʻOHE GAME MANAGEMENT AREA OPENS JULY 3

HILO, Hawai‘i – The Kaʻohe Game Management Area (GMA) on Hawai‘i Island will open to game mammal hunting with a muzzleloader or shotgun (with slug) on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The season will continue through Sunday, August 31, excluding August 27-28 when the area will be closed for ungulate management operations by DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) staff.

Conditions and restrictions will apply for this hunt. The daily bag limit will be four pigs of either sex per hunter, per day. There is no limit for sheep or goat harvest. All hunters and non-hunter assistants must wear an exterior garment (shirt, vest, jacket, or coat) made of commercially manufactured, solid blaze-orange material or solid blaze-orange mesh with a maximum mesh size of one-eighth inch.

Game law violations or any suspicious activity can be reported to the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) Hilo office at 808-974-6208 during regular business hours. To report suspected violations on weekends, holidays, or after hours, call the DLNR enforcement hotline at 808-643-DLNR (3567). Please note that the GMA may be closed to hunting and other public access at any time due to wildland fire or fire hazard.

For more information, contact DOFAW’s Hilo office at 808-974-4221.

