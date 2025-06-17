Incarcerated Person Apprehended after Walking Away from San Diego County Male Community Reentry Program

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced an incarcerated person who walked away on June 10, 2025, from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in San Diego County was apprehended today.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., California State Park Rangers took Justin M. Dake, 29, into custody at Carlsbad State Beach without incident. Dake was subsequently transported and booked into the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. His case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Dake was received from Orange County on May 10, 2017. He was sentenced to five years for attempted second-degree murder with enhancements for personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury. While incarcerated, he was also sentenced by Kern County on August 23, 2018, to seven years for assault by prisoner with force likely to produce great bodily injury with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury, an in-prison offense, as a second striker.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their Sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years of less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

