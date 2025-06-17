Futurum Group Appoints Ray Wang as Research Director to Lead Semiconductor & Emerging Technologies Analysis and Advisory

Wang brings a track record and robust following of his coverage focuses on the global semiconductor industry, frontier technologies, policy, supply chain dynamics, and U.S.-China relations

Wang will lead Futurum's Data Center Semiconductor Practice, advising client on global compute distribution, deployment and supply chain.

Futurum Group, a leader in technology-focused market intelligence, advisory and research, is excited to welcome its new Research Director, Semiconductors and Emerging Technologies, Ray Wang. In this role, Wang will lead the areas of research, analysis and advisory in the semiconductor space, a highly sought-after arena among tech, business and financial industries. Ray Wang is a prominent voice in the space, having built a robust following for his insights and reflections based on his engagements with leaders, analysts and decision makers across the industry.

The semiconductor industry has emerged as one of the most critical foundations for modern technology, powering everything from consumer electronics and smartphones to automotive systems, networking equipment, IoT devices, and artificial intelligence. This central role is expected to grow even more critically in the years ahead. The Futurum Group is known for its proximity to the cohort group of companies that spearhead innovation and development of artificial intelligence solutions, semiconductor manufacturing, adoption, go-to-market and other key market touchpoints across the technology sector.

“With the belief that semiconductors are the heartbeat of the digital age and the key to our future, I look forward to offering insightful analysis and advisory for Futurum and our incredible clients,” said incoming Research Director Ray Wang. “Innovating and pioneering in access to data platforms while keeping the speed of which enterprise clients are accustomed to will allow leaders to keep their edge and advantages across the ecosystem and the industries it powers.”

"The vitality and importance of data-based insights and analysis in the semiconductors space cannot be stressed enough, nor does it need much persuasion. The Artificial Intelligence era we've entered is the economic, national and most strategic growth driver of decades to come,", said Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum. "Ray's level of influence, sharp analytical thinking and timely trend-identifying insights have led to his trusted reputation. Both myself and our clients and partners are thrilled to have him join in this inflection point across the tech and economy."

About Ray Wang

Ray Wang is Futurum’s incoming Research Director for Semiconductors and Emerging Technologies. His coverage focuses on the global semiconductor industry and frontier technologies. In addition to his main coverage and expertise, Wang also specializes in global technology policy, supply chain dynamics, and U.S.-China relations. He has appeared and quoted in numerous influential outlets including CNBC, CNN, MarketWatch, Nikkei Asia, Business Insider, Science, Fast Company, and TaiwanPlus.

Prior to joining Futurum, Wang worked as an independent semiconductor and technology analyst, advising technology firms and institutional investors on industry development, regulations, and geopolitics. He also held positions at leading consulting firms and think tanks in Washington, D.C., including DGA–Albright Stonebridge Group, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Wang holds an M.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, where he focused on global business and technology. Prior to Georgetown, Wang has spent time in South Korea and Taiwan working on issues concerning semiconductors, global supply chain, and geopolitics in Asia.

About Futurum

The Futurum Group is the fastest growing independent tech research, intelligence, media, and advisory firm. Its continued growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 415 global companies. Futurum has established its reputation as a leader in global research, intelligence and advisory, focused on analyzing emerging technologies and market trends across enterprise, AI, cloud, semiconductor and tech transformation landscapes. Futurum helps businesses, investors, and technology providers make informed strategic decisions through its market intelligence products, thought leadership content, analyst briefings, and multimedia programming.

