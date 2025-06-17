Submit Release
Governor Ivey Appoints Grayson Murray to Franklin County Commission Following Father’s Legacy

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced the appointment of Grayson Murray to serve as Franklin County Commissioner for District 1, filling the vacancy left by the passing of his father, Commissioner Michael Murray.

At just 20 years old, Grayson Murray brings a personal connection to the role, having been inspired by his father’s dedication to public service and commitment to the people of Franklin County. Commissioner Michael Murray was sworn into office November 2024 and served until his passing May 2025.

“Commissioner Michael Murray was a humble, hardworking public servant who made a strong impression in his short time on the Franklin County Commission,” said Governor Ivey. “It is clear the same spirit of service lives on in his son, Grayson. Grayson is driven, capable and ready to continue the work his father began. I am proud to appoint him to carry on that legacy.”

Grayson Murray, who is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Alabama, said he felt a calling to step up after witnessing firsthand his father’s passion for serving others.

“I am honored to be appointed to continue what my dad started,” said Murray. “Dad was very passionate about Franklin County, and I was lucky to have learned that same passion from him. I am looking forward to getting started in this role, and I want to thank everyone for the support that I have received to get to this point.”

The appointment is effective immediately.

