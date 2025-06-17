GROW NC Visits McDowell Tech to Highlight State-Funded Emergency Tuition Grants and Scholarships for Students

Today Matt Calabria, Director of the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC), met with students and administrators from McDowell Technical Community College to highlight the state’s emergency grant and scholarship programs to help college and university students impacted by Hurricane Helene. So far, more than 45,000 scholarships and grants were awarded to Helene-impacted students and students at Helene-impacted schools.

“After Hurricane Helene struck western North Carolina, students faced a major disruption to their studies,” said Matt Calabria, Director of GROW NC. “The students I met today from McDowell Tech showed tremendous resilience. We’ve sought to do everything we can to help alleviate some of the financial burdens on students through state-funded emergency grant and scholarship programs.”

“This investment didn’t just help individuals—it strengthened our entire campus community to Learn, Grow, and Dream, ensuring that local employers can continue to count on a skilled, resilient workforce," said Dr. James "J.W." Kelley, McDowell Technical Community College President. "The impact of this support will be felt for years to come in the lives of our students and the vitality of our region."

The emergency and tuition grant funding programs were designed to provide financial assistance to students enrolled in the North Carolina Community College System, UNC System, and private universities and colleges. More than $48 million in state funds were directed to scholarships and emergency grants, with nearly half of those funds supporting community college students.

Thousands of community college students like those at McDowell Tech were able to stay enrolled and continue pursuing their degrees and certificates because of these grants.

Grants and Scholarships for Western NC Community College Students