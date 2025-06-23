The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Earns Green Globe Certification for Sustainability

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali earns its first Green Globe certification for solar power, composting, and community programs with local schools.

This certification reaffirms our dedication to sustainability. We strive to integrate eco-friendly practices into our operations while maintaining the highest standards of guest satisfaction.” — Sander Looijen, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali in Indonesia has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, verifying the resort’s efforts in sustainability, environmental responsibility, and community engagement. Situated along the white sands of Nusa Dua Beach, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, is a contemporary five-star resort offering a combination of wellness-focused hospitality, family-friendly amenities, and business-oriented event spaces. Green Globe certification validates the resort’s commitment to implementing sustainable practices while maintaining a high level of service and a luxurious guest experience.Sander Looijen, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, stated, “This certification reaffirms our dedication to excellence and sustainability. At The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, we continually strive to integrate eco-friendly practices into our operations while maintaining the highest standards of guest satisfaction and wellness. This milestone aligns with our vision of becoming the leading wellness-focused resort in Bali, ensuring every guest enjoys a revitalizing and responsible stay.”Sustainability is embedded throughout the resort’s operations, with various initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact. To minimize landfill contributions and supporting a circular food cycle, the resort has installed an innovative compost machine, which transforms organic kitchen waste into nutrient-rich compost. This system processes food scraps daily, producing compost that the resort uses to enrich its gardens, fostering biodiversity and enhancing the natural surroundings.The resort has taken a significant step in renewable energy adoption by installing an 807 kWp solar energy system. Expected to generate 1,237,735 kWh of clean energy in its first year, the system is projected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 840,422 kg annually, with a total offset of 19,565,134 kg over its 25-year lifetime. In addition to reducing carbon emissions, the solar panels contribute to long-term cost savings, providing energy at a 20% discount compared to conventional rates and saving an estimated IDR 24.9 billion over 25 years.In addition to its environmental efforts, the resort actively engages with the local community through Marriott Bonvoy’s "Good Travel" program. Through this program, the resort invites guests to participate in experiences that create positive impacts on the local community. One such experience is the Classroom Sharing Session, conducted in partnership with SLB Negeri 1 Badung, a school for children with disabilities. During this experience, guests interact with students, sharing stories about their careers and home countries, offering exposure to different professional paths and global cultures. Additionally, participants assist in upgrading school facilities, including the Kids Playground, Music Room, and Multimedia Room, ensuring children have a safe and enriching learning environment.By achieving Green Globe certification, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, joins a network of businesses committed to responsible tourism. The resort continues to explore innovative sustainability solutions while working to balance guest comfort with environmental considerations, supporting both local communities and global climate efforts.About The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, BaliThe Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, is a contemporary five-star resort situated along the pristine white sands of Nusa Dua Beach. The resort offers family-friendly amenities and extensive event spaces, including 30 meeting rooms totaling 10,500 square meters, complemented by its proximity to the Bali International Convention Centre. Guests can rejuvenate at six on-site restaurants, ranging from casual to upscale dining, and indulge in treatments at the Heavenly Spa by Westin. Accommodations feature the signature Westin Heavenly Bed, luxury amenities, and private balconies with garden, ocean, or pool views. Demonstrating a commitment to sustainability, the resort has implemented initiatives such as an innovative composting system and a substantial solar energy installation, underscoring its dedication to environmental stewardship. For more information about The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.marriott.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Dewi AnggrainiSenior Director of Marketing CommunicationsThe Westin Resort Nusa Dua, BaliBali International Convention CentreKawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua,BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua 80363,Bali, IndonesiaT +62.361.771906F +62.361.771908M +62.812.3952.388Dewi.Anggraini@westin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.