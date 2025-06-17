Former Nelsonville Mayor’s Court Clerk Indicted Following Investigation into Complaint Alleging Stolen City Funds

COLUMBUS — The Athens County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Nelsonville clerk on three criminal charges following an investigation into the alleged theft of city funds.

Jessica Mount faces a felony count of theft in office and misdemeanor counts of soliciting improper compensation and dereliction of duty, under the indictment filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit received a complaint in April 2023 alleging the potential theft of city funds by Mount, who served as clerk for the Nelsonville Police Department and Mayor’s Court from November 2021 through December 2022.

SIU identified receipts for more than two dozen cash payments totaling about $5,000 through the Mayor’s Court that were signed by Mount but not deposited into a city bank account.

Mount is scheduled to be arraigned July 9.

