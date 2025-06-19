Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,065 in the last 365 days.

RiskThinking.ai Releases Global Climate Risk Rankings For The World’s Largest Corporations

An example Climate Vulnerability Ranking, focused on Occidental Petroleum. The physical risk of its corporate assets are classified based on tail-risk exposure identified through multi-hazard stress testing using the following four categories: Stranded, S

An example Climate Vulnerability Ranking.

The intuitive search webpage used to search from 13,000 companies and navigate to Climate Vulnerability Rankings. Each company’s physical risk is ranked relative to its peers and a global index covering all 13,000 companies.

Search 13,000 companies to uncover physical risk insights.

Logo for RiskThinking.ai

Leading innovator in climate risk intelligence, RiskThinking.ai, reveals global rank of corporate climate vulnerability through intuitive, open-source reports

After years of collaboration with leading corporations, financial institutions, and regulators, we believe it’s time for the public to access these insights and raise awareness of this urgent risk.”
— Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO of RiskThinking.ai.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RiskThinking.ai revealed the first quantitative ranking of corporate climate vulnerabilities. This analysis includes 13,000 global companies, representing over $80 trillion in market capitalization, and is based on scenario-driven modelling of six million material physical assets worldwide. The rankings provide companies, as well as their investors, lenders, insurers, and regulators, with a robust foundation to assess climate risk, identify their most exposed physical assets, and pursue science-based evaluations to guide critical adaptation investments amid accelerating climate change.

Based on millions of sophisticated climate simulations, these rankings are presented through intuitive, open-source reports that are accessible to the public. Users can look up any company to view its overall ranking and a detailed asset-level breakdown across four escalating risk categories: Low Risk, At Risk, Stressed, and Stranded. Stranded assets may face projected damages exceeding their value.

“RiskThinking.ai is deeply committed to highlighting climate risk and revealing hidden vulnerabilities that, if left unaddressed, could destabilize markets, businesses, and communities,” says Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO of RiskThinking.ai. “After years of collaboration with leading corporations, financial institutions, and regulators, we believe it’s time for the public to access these insights and raise awareness of this urgent risk.”

The rankings are powered by RiskThinking.ai’s Climate Digital Twin (CDT™). This global risk platform merges the world’s most comprehensive physical asset database with high-resolution global hazard data and a robust stochastic analytics engine.

To search for companies and their climate vulnerability rank, please visit: riskthinking.ai/vulnerability-ranking

About RiskThinking.ai: RiskThinking.ai is a leading innovator in climate risk intelligence, delivering advanced solutions that transform complex data and analytics into actionable strategies for risk management, investment, and capital allocation. For inquiries, please contact vulnerability@riskthinking.ai or visit our website, RiskThinking.ai.

Rijah Mazhar
RiskThinking.ai
+1 416-968-0996
vulnerability@riskthinking.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RiskThinking.ai Releases Global Climate Risk Rankings For The World’s Largest Corporations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more