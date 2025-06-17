MDC, Mineral Area College partner for invasive Callery pear tree removal

Body

PARK HILLS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with Mineral Area College in Park Hills for the recent removal of invasive Callery pear trees on-campus, through MDC’s Community Conservation Cost-Share program.

Native to Asia, Callery pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) – also known as Bradford pears – include 26 cultivars which present significant ecological concerns in Missouri.

Tim Kavan, MDC Community and Private Land Conservation Supervisor, said efforts are also underway to remove Callery pear trees near the campus, along with assisting campus staff with selecting native trees as replacements.

“MDC’s Community Conservation Cost-Share program promotes sustainable development practices and the establishment of natural resource conservation practices in municipal and developing areas,” said Kavan. “Eligibility is determined by the project planner and regional supervisor based on regional priorities.”

Julie Norris, MDC Priority Habitat Coordinator, said Callery pear trees often break apart in storms, have foul-smelling flowers, easily spread throughout fields and forests, and can cause major problems within urban areas.

“Phase 1 of the project includes removal of roughly 40 Callery pear trees on campus, as well as grinding the stumps of those trees,” said Norris. “The next phase will involve removing and grinding stumps of another 40 Callery pear trees from campus. The last phase will involve planting approximately 20 to 40 noninvasive trees and shrubs on campus.”

Cost-share funds are available beginning in July. Due to limited funding, applications are funded on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the Community Conservation Cost-Share opportunities, please contact your regional office.

Questions about Callery pear tree control? Learn more online at https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/invasive-plants/callery-pear-control.