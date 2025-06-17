Gauteng Legislature conducts oversight visit at Gauteng EMS in Midrand, 18 Jun

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Standing Committee on Scrutiny of Subordinate Legislation (CSSL), chaired by Honourable Matshidiso Mfikoe, will on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, conduct a post-legislative oversight visit at the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) main base in Midrand.

This visit marks the third, in a series of oversight engagements aimed at ensuring that the recent amendments to the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule (UPFS), particularly those affecting ambulance services, are effectively implemented and aligned with public service mandates.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and cover this pivotal visit, as it offers a unique opportunity to witness firsthand how revised EMS fee regulations are being operationalised and will offer an opportunity to capture public accountability processes in action as well as to engage with Members of the Committee on its oversight role.

The visit follows the Committee’s approval on 22 May 2025 of the Gauteng Department of Health’s amended regulations, which include a 4.3% annual fee increase for ambulance services under the UPFS. This revision seeks to ensure financial sustainability without compromising healthcare access for indigent patients – one of the key tenets of South Africa’s Constitution.

The oversight visit is also in line with Section 4(9)(b) of the Gauteng Scrutiny of Subordinate Legislation Act, 2008, which mandates post-legislative scrutiny to evaluate the effectiveness, compliance, and service delivery impact of subordinate legislation.

Previous oversight visits were conducted on 30 May at Germiston EMS and on 10 June at Westonaria EMS.

The post-legislative scrutiny will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 18 June 2025

Venue: Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (Unit 4 Continuity SA Growth Point Business Park, Cnr Old Pretoria & Tonetti Street, Midrand)

Time: 10h00

Enquiries:

Mrs Tshadi Mashifane

Committee Communications

Cell: 083 445 8181

