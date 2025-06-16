ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs Celebrates First Single-Family, Affordable Homes Funded and Completed During Administration

Timber Sky Starter Homes Will Create Stability for Working Class Arizonans by Remaining Permanently Affordable

Flagstaff, AZ – Last week, Governor Katie Hobbs, the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH), and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona dedicated the first ten of forty newly constructed, permanently affordable, single-family starter homes for first-time homebuyers in Flagstaff's Timber Sky Community. The homes are the first single-family, affordable housing completed in Arizona using funds secured by Governor Hobbs in her 2024 bipartisan, balanced budget that invested a historic $150 million into the State Housing Trust Fund (SHTF).

“Access to affordable housing unlocks opportunity, security, and freedom for Arizonans. I’m proud to see the first single-family project of my administration come to life,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This development was funded and built in quick order to ease the burden many Arizonans face with housing costs. Home prices in Flagstaff, like in many Arizona communities, have skyrocketed in recent years, and these Timber Sky starter homes will help working class Arizonans achieve the dream of homeownership.”

During her visit to Timber Sky, Governor Hobbs met with individuals who will soon move into the newly built homes. These soon-to-be homeowners shared the challenges they have faced with housing and what having an affordable starter home will mean for their future.



ADOH funded $2.16 million in State Housing Trust Fund dollars toward these ten 500-square-foot, all-electric, starter homes that feature solar panels and thermal insulation to lower energy costs, 23-foot ceilings with large windows, lofted bedrooms, living areas, kitchens, and full bathrooms.

“This important milestone project addresses Flagstaff’s affordable housing crisis head-on through homeownership opportunities for working families,” said ADOH Interim Director Ruby Dhillon-Williams.

Homeowners have already been selected to purchase the ten completed homes, which will cost $100,000 with a $1,000 down payment and a 0% loan. Household sizes will range from one to three people, and the new homeowners and their families are scheduled to move in in September. An additional 30 (not state-funded) similarly affordable starter homes are planned to be built at Timber Sky over the next two years.



