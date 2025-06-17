Central Jersey Legal Services Launches New Website with Blog Posts, Videos & Online Applications for Free Legal Help

Central Jersey Legal Services Launches Faster, More Accessible Website with Blog Articles, Videos, and Online Applications for Free Legal Assistance

Central Jersey Legal Services is a non-profit law firm providing FREE high quality civil legal aid for low-income individuals in Mercer, Middlesex, and Union Counties.” — CJLS

NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Jersey Legal Services Launches Faster, More Accessible Website with Blog Articles, Videos, and Online Applications for Free Legal AssistanceCentral Jersey Legal Services ( CJLS ), a nonprofit civil legal aid provider serving low-income residents across Mercer, Middlesex, and Union Counties, proudly announces the launch of its redesigned website: centraljerseylegalservices.org. The new platform delivers faster speeds, a simplified user experience, and expanded educational content—making it easier than ever for people to get legal help and know their rights.🚀 Built for Speed and Easy AccessThe upgraded website loads significantly faster and is fully optimized for mobile and desktop use. Visitors can navigate the site more efficiently to find vital information, connect with local offices, or submit a request for legal help—reducing barriers for people in urgent need of assistance.📝 Online Application Streamlines Legal HelpThe new website connects users directly to CJLS' online application, allowing eligible residents to securely apply for legal services anytime, from anywhere. With clear instructions and a user-friendly interface, the online application allows users to get screened for eligibility and start an intake, making it easier and faster to access the legal help they need.📚 Educational Blog and Media Center Empower ResidentsAs part of its mission to promote equal access to justice, CJLS has expanded its Media Center to include a growing collection of blog articles and explainer videos, available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin. These resources cover a wide range of civil legal issues—such as eviction defense, domestic violence protection, access to public benefits, family law, and more.The CJLS Blog features timely, easy-to-understand content to help residents:• Understand their legal rights• Navigate complex legal processes• Prepare for housing court, benefit appeals, or protective ordersWhether you are facing a legal crisis or just want to be informed, the Media Center is an essential tool for education and empowerment.❤️ Committed to Community, Dedicated to JusticeFor more than 75 years, CJLS has delivered free, high quality, civil legal services to those who need it most. With this new digital upgrade, the organization reaffirms its commitment to making legal help accessible to all—especially people who face economic, linguistic, or mobility challenges.CJLS has local offices in New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Elizabeth, Trenton, and Hamilton, ensuring both in-person and online access to legal support throughout Central New Jersey.📞 Contact Information & How to ApplyIf you are a low-income resident in need of legal assistance, you can apply online or contact your local CJLS office:• Middlesex County (New Brunswick / Perth Amboy): (732) 249 7600• Union County (Elizabeth): (908) 354 4340• Mercer County (Trenton / Hamilton): (609) 695 6249Visit https://centraljerseylegalservices.org to explore the blog, apply for help, or access free legal information.About Central Jersey Legal Services (CJLS)Central Jersey Legal Services is a nonprofit law firm committed to protecting the legal rights of low-income individuals and families. CJLS provides free civil legal assistance in matters such as housing, domestic violence, public benefits, family law, healthcare, consumer protection, and senior legal needs—through legal advice, court representation, and public education.

