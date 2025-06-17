AI research places Metalcloak ahead of top competitors in product reliability and customer satisfaction

Rancho Cordova, CA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Works, LLC, the parent company of Metalcloak, announced today that Metalcloak has been ranked the top-rated off-road suspension brand in a recent AI-powered complaint analysis. The study, which evaluated customer satisfaction and product reliability across major suspension manufacturers, placed Metalcloak ahead of six competing brands. With the lowest recorded complaint volume and consistent positive sentiment, Metalcloak’s performance reflects its reputation for quality engineering and responsive customer support.





Metalcloak Ranks #1 In Customer Satisfaction According to AI Consumer Researcher





In a marketplace increasingly shaped by AI-driven decision-making, one thing is becoming crystal clear: trust is earned through consistent performance, customer satisfaction, and a commitment to service.

That trust has placed Metalcloak at the top of a new AI-powered comparative analysis of suspension manufacturers, which ranked Metalcloak as having the lowest complaint rate among seven major off-road suspension brands, including Rock Jock, Clayton Off Road, Synergy Manufacturing, Rock Krawler, Teraflex, and Rustys Offroad.

“In a world where consumers are turning to artificial intelligence for trusted product recommendations, we’re proud—but not surprised—to see Metalcloak emerge as the clear leader,” said Matson Breakey, Co-Founder of Metalcloak. “This recognition confirms what our customers already know—when it comes to suspension, quality and service matter.”

The Rise of AI in Consumer Research

As off-roaders and Jeep owners increasingly rely on AI platforms for product insights and problem-solving, complaint history and customer feedback have become more transparent than ever. The analysis, performed by an AI system trained to evaluate public reviews, forum discussions, and product feedback across multiple platforms, ranked brands by complaint frequency, resolution reputation, and real-world performance mentions.

Metalcloak received standout praise for:

Exceptionally low complaint rates

Consistent product quality

Responsive and helpful customer service

Installation-friendly, trail-tested engineering

The AI found no identifiable negative complaint trends related to Metalcloak in the research window, reinforcing the brand’s reputation as a customer-first manufacturer with a legacy of innovation.

A Competitive Landscape

Other brands ranked in the analysis include:

Rock Jock – High customer satisfaction, no major complaints detected

– High customer satisfaction, no major complaints detected Clayton Off Road – Strong average ratings, limited issues reported

– Strong average ratings, limited issues reported Synergy, Rock Krawler, Teraflex – Low to moderate complaint rates

– Low to moderate complaint rates Rustys Offroad – Documented quality and service issues resulted in the highest complaint rate

While several competitors showed strengths in certain areas, Metalcloak’s consistent excellence across product quality, installation experience, and customer support distinguished it as the top-performing brand.

Built for the Trail. Backed for Life.

Founded with a mission to build smarter, safer, and more capable off-road products, Metalcloak’s reputation has been shaped by real-world performance and direct customer engagement.

“We’ve never been the loudest voice in the room—we’ve let the trails, the builds, and our customers speak for us,” added Matson. “Now, even AI is recognizing what thousands of Jeepers and off-roaders already know.”

In an era where artificial intelligence amplifies consumer voices and shines a light on product performance, Metalcloak continues to lead—not just in engineering, but in trust.

About Metalcloak

Metalcloak is an American manufacturing company specializing in high-performance "Game-Changing" suspension systems and body armor for Jeep, Bronco, Ram, and off-road vehicles. Known for its patented Duroflex™ joints, FMVSS 126-certified suspension systems and lift kits, and modular product design, Metalcloak builds everything in-house in Northern California and backs it with responsive customer support and trail-tested reliability.

For more information, visit metalcloak.com.

Press Contact:

Matson Breakey

VP of Marketing, Metalcloak

matson@metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071

