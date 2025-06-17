Field Marshal Asim Munir’s U.S. Visit Marks Strategic Milestone Amid Regional Escalation

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting – Government of Pakistan

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Pakistan:

In a high-level visit of considerable diplomatic significance, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, is being received with rare warmth and recognition across the United States. The visit, undertaken at the invitation of senior American military leadership, marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s defense diplomacy as regional tensions escalate in the Middle East. This invitation by the Trump administration is a notable development and key signal in US-Pakistan military relations and defense diplomacy.



Image Caption: Field Marshall Syed Asim Munir speaks to members of the diaspora gathered at an event in New York, US

A digital tribute displayed at Times Square, New York, featured visuals of Field Marshal Munir alongside the Pakistani flag, highlighting the visit’s symbolism for Pakistan’s global image as a nation of resilience and peace. Pakistanis of all origins gathered at his various engagements to shower him with blessings and prayers and the Field Marshall assured them that Pakistan seeks to promote peace and stability in the region.



During his keynote address at the U.S. National Defense University in Washington, Field Marshal Munir outlined Pakistan’s operational doctrine and counterterrorism strategy — informed by over two decades of frontline engagement. The address was attended by senior U.S. defense officials and academic leadership.



General Michael Kurilla, Commander of U.S. CENTCOM, affirmed Pakistan’s role as a “phenomenal partner” in counterterrorism. He acknowledged that Pakistani intelligence cooperation has led to the capture of multiple high-value ISIS-K operatives, including Mohammad Sharifullah, mastermind of the 2021 Kabul airport bombing — an arrest Field Marshal Munir personally communicated with a U.S. offer for extradition.



In Dallas, a public reception titled “Stand with Pakistan” drew participation from community leaders, elected officials, and diplomats. Texas State Assembly Member Terry Meza lauded Field Marshal Munir’s leadership, expressing appreciation for Pakistan’s continued efforts in promoting regional stability and countering extremism.



The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recognizes this visit as a diplomatic breakthrough reaffirming Pakistan’s relevance as a stabilizing force in South Asia and the broader region. As the Middle East crisis deepens, Pakistan stands ready to partner in the pursuit of peace, deterrence, and dialogue.



