SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates VERV, SAGE, CTLP, SOAR on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV)’s sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Verve shareholders will receive $10.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share entitling the holder to receive up to an additional $3.00 per share upon the achievement of certain milestones. If you are a Verve shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE)’s sale to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Sage shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradable contingent value right collectively worth up to $3.50 per share in cash payable upon achieving certain net sales and commercial milestones. If you are a Sage shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP)’s sale to 365 Retail Markets, LLC for $11.20 per share in cash. If you are a Cantaloupe shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE: SOAR)’s merger with M2i Global, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current Volato shareholders will own approximately 10% of the combined company. If you are a Volato shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

