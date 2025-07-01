GraceFull Home™ Teams With GoFundMe for 4X Donation Match to Transform Lives and Protect Colorado's Environment

Declutter for Good, Support Those in Need with GraceFull Home™

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GraceFull Home™, the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit furniture bank dedicated to helping Denver-area families transition from homelessness to stability, is teaming up with GoFundMe to maximize community impact. Every dollar donated will be quadrupled, dramatically amplifying the assistance provided to families in need.Since its inception, GraceFull Home™ has set an exceptional standard by furnishing homes for more than 300 families—providing approximately $600,000 in quality furnishings entirely free of charge, including delivery and setup. Equally impressive is the organization’s environmental impact, diverting over 150,000 pounds of furniture from local landfills.This new partnership with GoFundMe expands the reach and effectiveness of community contributions. Every $500 donation now becomes $2,000 worth of carefully selected furnishings, including delivery and setup—directly benefiting one Denver-area family while simultaneously preventing an estimated 500 pounds of furniture from entering the landfill.Founder EmilyJane Zahreddine, MPA, MA, emphasized the significance of the campaign:“At GraceFull Home™, we deeply believe in the transformative power of a thoughtfully furnished home. Using the GoFundMe platform, we now have an unprecedented opportunity to multiply our community’s generosity fourfold. A single donation becomes a powerful catalyst, turning compassionate giving into lasting dignity, comfort, and stability for our neighbors who are courageously building new lives. And all the while, we collectively protect our environment by keeping valuable resources out of the landfill. This truly exemplifies community action at its best.”GraceFull Home™ distinguishes itself by not only offering families essential furnishings but also providing an elevated shopping experience through partnerships with local social service providers. Their meticulous approach ensures that every home is welcoming, dignified, and complete—allowing recipients to focus fully on their path forward without the stress and expense of furnishing a home from scratch.This unique collaboration with GoFundMe is poised to significantly accelerate GraceFull Home™’s mission. The fundraising campaign invites individuals, businesses, and community groups to come together and dramatically increase the scope of aid provided to families transitioning out of homelessness.Environmental stewardship remains central to GraceFull Home™’s mission. With growing concerns about sustainability and landfill usage in Colorado, the partnership offers an impactful solution that directly benefits local communities. By redirecting gently used furniture from landfills to families in need, the initiative stands as a model of environmental responsibility combined with social impact.While $500 donations deliver the most direct impact, contributions of all sizes are welcome and deeply appreciated. Every donation made through the GoFundMe platform helps turn collective generosity into tangible change—offering families hope, dignity, and renewed stability, while protecting Colorado’s environment.To make a donation and participate in this unprecedented match campaign, please visit the GraceFull Home™ GoFundMe page at https://makeahome.gracefullhome.org/ About GraceFull Home™GraceFull Home™ is the premier nonprofit furniture bank in the Denver area, dedicated to providing essential furnishings to families exiting homelessness. Through strategic partnerships, community donations, and environmentally conscious practices, GraceFull Home™ ensures families are not just housed—but truly at home.

