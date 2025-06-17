Wyscape Expands to Freeport, Offering Professional Landscaping Services to the Area

Niceville, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niceville, Florida -

Wyscape is now serving the Freeport area after opening a new office located at 435 A County Hwy 83A W, Freeport, FL 32439. This expansion allows the team to bring its full range of landscaping and hardscaping services to local residents and businesses.

Since 2006, Wyscape has been known for high-quality landscaping work in Niceville and nearby communities. The move to Freeport came after recognizing a strong demand for professional, reliable landscaping services in the area.

With the new office, Wyscape can work more closely with clients in Freeport and provide faster, more personalized service. Services include landscape design, maintenance, enhancements, and the installation of driveways, walkways, patios, and more. The team is experienced in both residential and commercial projects and is focused on creating thoughtful, sustainable outdoor spaces.

In addition to standard services, Wyscape is bringing its landscape enhancement offerings to Freeport. This includes new plantings, lawn rehabilitation, irrigation services and garden path installations. Ongoing maintenance services are also available to help keep properties in top shape throughout the year.

"Our move to Freeport is a strategic effort to make our services available to a wider audience," said Landon Wise, founder and CEO. "We're eager to bring our landscaping and hardscaping skills to this thriving community and assist both residents and businesses in enhancing their outdoor areas. The new office lets us engage directly with local clients and better understand their unique landscaping needs."

The new office in Freeport marks the next step in Wyscape's growth, offering trusted landscaping solutions to a wider audience. More information about services and upcoming projects can be found on the company's social media and website.

