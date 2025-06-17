AI CERTs® Unveils AI+ Educator™ Certification to Equip Teachers for AI-Enhanced Classrooms

The course is ideal for K–12 teachers, university faculty, curriculum developers, education technology professionals, and school administrators.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping how knowledge is created, shared, and retained, the role of educators is evolving. They are shifting from traditional instructors to learning architects. To support this transformation, AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications, has introduced the AI+ Educator™ certification program. This widely recognized course is designed to equip teachers, academic coordinators, and instructional designers with practical skills to responsibly and effectively integrate AI into the teaching-learning process.The course is ideal for K–12 teachers, university faculty, curriculum developers, education technology professionals, and school administrators. It helps future-proof their roles while empowering learners in an AI-enhanced ecosystem.The AI+ Educator™ curriculum is structured around several key modules. These include Foundations of AI in Education, Designing AI-Augmented Lesson Plans, AI for Student Assessment and Feedback, and Ethical and Inclusive Use of AI in Classrooms. Learners also explore Tools for Personalized and Adaptive Learning, Empowering Students with AI Literacy, and an optional module: Navigating AI in Academic Policy and Governance.The AI+ Educator™ certification program offers a hands-on, non-technical pathway for education professionals to understand, adopt, and apply AI tools in real-world academic settings. From streamlining lesson planning with generative tools to enhancing student engagement through adaptive learning systems, the course focuses on responsible use. It also ensures pedagogical alignment and ethical AI deployment in classrooms. Whether it’s integrating AI into formative assessments or using large language models to foster deeper student collaboration, the course ensures educators don’t just keep pace with change—they lead it.Learners can choose between two flexible options. The self-paced format includes around six hours of videos, podcasts, and e-books, along with quizzes and an AI mentor. The instructor-led option offers a one-day live session with demos, discussions, and peer collaboration. Both formats include a one-year subscription, continuous course updates, and a comprehensive exam guide.The certification process concludes with a 90-minute proctored online exam, comprising 50 questions. A passing score of 70% grants candidates a globally recognized certification and blockchain-authenticated digital badge. This credential signals their readiness to champion AI transformation in education.As AI continues to redefine future-ready skills, the educator’s role must also evolve with foresight and adaptability. The AI+ Educator™ certification enables teachers to design inclusive, efficient, and meaningful learning experiences—with AI as an ally, not a threat.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit https://store.aicerts.ai/ For Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

