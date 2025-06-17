Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Pearland

TEXAS, June 17 - June 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit Pearland will co-host a virtual and in-person Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on June 24 in Pearland.

“Music is key to the Texas brand,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities across our great state develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. The Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31.7 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Pearland, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and benefits of becoming certified and to answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Pearland workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Pearland will join more than 80 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Pearland

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 6:00 PM

West Pearland Library – Teaching Theater Room

11801 Shadow Creek Parkway

Pearland, Texas 77584

Join the meeting: bit.ly/4mQLhpE

Meeting ID: 295 067 127 214 3

Passcode: Bx9y8XB2

Questions may be directed to: Tracy Rohrbacher, Executive Director, Visit Pearland, (281) 997-5972, TRohrbacher@visitpearland.com

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities