Ear Pro Makes a Splash—Now in Every CVS Store Nationwide Just in Time for Summer

Ear Pro Prevents Ear Infections

From Olympic silver medalists to backyard splash squads, everyone deserves uninterrupted fun in the water.” — Tradian Maier

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just as families everywhere gear up for sun-soaked weekends and backyard cannonballs, Ear Pro , the innovative spray-in formula designed to prevent swimmer’s ear, is now available in all 7,700+ CVS stores in the U.S. This coast-to-coast availability ensures that proactive ear health is within easy reach for parents on the go.Ear Pro is the go-to choice for USA Artistic Swimming’s elite development athletes—Paris Olympic silver medalists—who rely on our all-natural solution to maintain uninterrupted training. Now, casual swimmers and competitive families alike can access the same trusted technology at their neighborhood CVS.Ear Pro’s proactive approach to ear health means Prevent Before You Treat—creating an invisible, water-repellent barrier at the first line of exposure, like sunscreen for ears—and Clinically Tested protection, backed by independent lab studies and CDC data showing that up to 1 in 100 swimmers develop swimmer’s ear annually, with Ear Pro reducing infection risk by over 70% when used as directed.Our all-natural, athlete-approved formula combines medical-grade mineral oil for a long-lasting seal without interfering with hearing or causing irritation, organic oregano oil for time-tested antimicrobial protection, and a family-friendly design safe for newborns (Age 0+) yet robust enough for adult athletes—no prescription required.Making prevention effortless with CVS means unmatched convenience—parents can pick up Ear Pro while stocking up on sunscreen, snacks, and swim essentials—and strategic placement in the “Eye and Ear Care” section of every CVS store, where bright, shelf-ready packaging highlights the simple promise: “ Waterproof Your Ears .” Pharmacists nationwide have been briefed on Ear Pro’s benefits and can offer on-the-spot advice for first-time users.“From Olympic silver medalists to backyard splash squads, everyone deserves uninterrupted fun in the water,” said Tradian Maier, Co-Founder of Ear Pro. “Our partnership with CVS means families can safeguard their summer memories with the same trusted protection used by top athletes—no fuss, just freedom to play and enjoy time in the water.”How to use: Shake well; apply two sprays per ear at the canal entrance; massage gently into the ear canal; swim on—water beads right off, keeping ears dry and germ-free; repeat after about two hours.Founded by water-sports enthusiasts in Santa Rosa, Ear Pro is dedicated to preventing swimmer’s ear through a 100% natural, spray-in formula that forms a light, breathable barrier in the ear canal, keeping water—and the infections it can bring—out. For more information: https://www.earprousa.com/

