Clear Align Awarded Significant Contract to Sustain U.S. Northern Border with Advanced US Built Surveillance Systems

Eagleville, PA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Align, a recognized leader in AI and network-enabled surveillance systems, has been awarded a contract to sustain surveillance capabilities along the U.S. northern border. The contract will deliver next-generation electro-optic systems designed to improve situational awareness and support national security in some of the most remote and demanding environments highlighting Clear Align as an emerging key player in U.S Border Technology.

Two-decade journey from home equity startup to strategic defense contractor supporting 18 nations

Clear Align, a privately-held infrared surveillance technology company, has established itself as a cornerstone provider of advanced border security systems for the United States and 17 allied nations, marking two decades of sustained double-digit growth in the competitive defense and homeland security sector.

Founded with a modest home equity line of credit, Clear Align now operates over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering facilities across New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Florida, specializing in infrared and AI-enabled surveillance systems.





Clear Align VZ 1200 autonomous border surveillance systems





Strategic National Security Impact

Clear Align's technology is currently deployed at both Northern and Southern U.S. borders, providing long-range detection and tracking capabilities for vehicles, individuals, and security threats in remote and hostile environments. The company's systems extend beyond border applications, with integration into military vehicles, weapons platforms, and aerospace payloads, including spaceborne surveillance assets.

The U.S. Department of Defense recently identified Clear Align as a leader in counter-drone (C-UAS) technology, addressing the growing challenge posed by commercial and adversarial unmanned aerial systems. The company's solutions combine thermal imaging, radar, and command and control (C2) systems with AI-based threat classification to detect, track, and support mitigation of low-profile aerial threats, including operations in GPS-denied or low-visibility environments.

Technical Capabilities and Manufacturing

Clear Align's product portfolio includes thermal cameras capable of detecting threats at distances exceeding 50 miles, integrated with real-time edge processing capabilities. The company maintains fully U.S.-based, vertically integrated manufacturing—an increasingly rare advantage in a sector facing supply chain delays due to foreign dependency and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.





Real Time Edge Processing Identifies and Track Unmanned Systems at Long Range (C-UAS)

The company has invested significantly in workforce development in its operating regions, focusing on training and retaining young engineers and technicians in high-skill positions, contributing to local economic development while strengthening national security capabilities.

Industry Positioning

Clear Align's growth trajectory reflects broader shifts in defense procurement and surveillance strategy toward smaller, adaptable companies capable of delivering precision systems on accelerated timelines without compromising quality or reliability. Rather than competing directly with large defense contractors, the company has maintained intense focus on delivering technically complex imaging systems that are integrated, field-ready, and designed for real-world operational conditions.

As asymmetric threats continue to evolve, Clear Align's positioning in counter-drone technology and border surveillance places the company strategically for continued growth across both homeland and international security markets.

About Clear Align

Clear Align was founded by Angelique X. Irvin, a former Bell Labs engineer who recognized the growing national need for high-performance optical systems with accelerated development cycles and integrated hardware-software solutions. Under her leadership, the company has remained privately held and largely self-funded, enabling more decisive action compared to larger defense contractors.

Over the past 20 years, Clear Align has strategically acquired five competitors, most notably the General Dynamics Mission Systems operation in Nashua, New Hampshire. These acquisitions have provided access to a portfolio of defense-hardened technologies and assembled a team of engineers with deep domain experience in military systems, optics, sensor fusion, and artificial intelligence.

Media Contact: Chris Bigwood CRO 484-501-1720 chris.bigwood@clearalign.com

