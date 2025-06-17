Liberty Military Housing and the Association of Defense Communities Announce Partnership in Support of the Military Spouse Leadership Initiative

-- Program Redefines the Role of Military Spouse-Leaders in Defense Communities --

Huntington Beach, CA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is proud to announce its new partnership in support of the Association of Defense Communities' (ADC) Military Spouse Leadership Initiative, a nationally recognized program that offers training and education to military spouses to become the next generation of civic and community leaders. As the initiative's signature partner, Liberty will bolster opportunities for military spouses to become advocates and change agents within defense communities.

The homefront has a critical role in military recruitment, retention, and overall readiness, making it an essential component of national defense. Discussions about housing, childcare, employment, and overall quality of life often exclude the voices of the military families who will be most impacted by the policies that are implemented within our nation's defense communities. ADC's Military Spouse Leadership Initiative empowers military spouses to become active community leaders who impact the decision-making that affects their lives, military communities, and national security. As the initiative's Signature Partner, Liberty will facilitate learning opportunities for military spouses who are selected as part of the 2025-2026 cohort.

"At Liberty Military Housing, our support for military families goes beyond just providing housing – it's about creating a home and a supportive community where military families can thrive," says Gail Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Liberty Military Housing. "The DoD's 2024 Active Duty Spouse Survey recently found that satisfaction with the military lifestyle was the strongest predictor of whether spouses supported continued service. Spouses who were dissatisfied were six times more likely to want their partner to leave active duty compared to those who were not dissatisfied. Through our investment in initiatives that support and enhance opportunities for military spouses, we embody our belief that Every Mission Begins at Home and further support opportunities for military spouses to thrive in their communities.”

“Liberty Military Housing’s leadership and commitment to the Military Spouse Leadership Initiative sends a clear message: supporting military families is a national priority,” says Bre Oliver, Military Spouse Leadership Initiative Liaison, ADC. “As one of the nation’s largest military housing providers, Liberty plays a critical role not just in providing homes, but in fostering the stability and readiness for the families who serve. Their investment and support elevate this initiative, helping to empower and amplify the voices of military spouses to drive meaningful changes across the communities they call home.”

ADC will begin accepting nominations for the 2025-2026 Military Spouse Leadership Initiative 1 June 2025. The nomination period will end 30 June 2025. Decisions will be announced 18 July 2025. Ideal candidates are engaged in both their military and community settings, with a moderate level of experience in leadership and advocacy, whether formal or informal. They are driven by a desire to serve as a bridge between military and civilian stakeholders, helping to foster mutual understanding and build lasting connections. With their experience and willingness to collaborate, these individuals help align shared goals, build stronger partnerships, and contribute to solutions that benefit both national defense priorities and local communities.

For more information about the Military Spouse Leadership Initiative, visit: https://defensecommunities.org/military-spouse/

About the Association of Defense Communities (ADC)

ADC is the connection point for leaders from communities, states, the military and industry on community-military issues and installation management to enhance knowledge, information sharing and best practices. With nearly 300 communities, states, regions and affiliated industry organizations as members, ADC represents every major defense community and state in the country. Visit www.defensecommunities.org to learn more.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

