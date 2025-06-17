Howard University Partners with Follett Higher Education to Revamp Campus Store and Lower Textbook Costs

Partnership will help students save up to 80% on course materials and bring improved bookstore experience to campus

WESTCHESTER, Ill. and WASHINGTON, D.C., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard University today announced a new partnership with Follett Higher Education, North America’s largest campus retailer, to manage campus retail operations and help equip students with the tools and learning solutions they need to excel. The partnership will also help support textbook affordability for Howard students through Follett Access, providing students with automatic access to required course materials at below-market prices.

With over 150 years of experience in the education industry, Follett is trusted by more than 1,000 campuses across the U.S and Canada to help drive student success and support the higher education journey. Howard will benefit from Follett’s unique industry perspective and expertise, giving students, faculty and staff, alumni, and the entire Howard University community a cohesive and engaging campus retail experience.

The partnership includes plans for a complete store remodel in summer 2026, along with an enhanced focus on showcasing products from alumni- and Black-owned businesses and brands both in-store and online. Additionally, the improved Howard University Bookstore will feature an expanded technology section, including authorized Apple products and services to better meet students' tech needs.

“Howard University is proud to partner with Follett Higher Education to reimagine the campus retail experience,” said LaNiece Tyree, Howard University’s Office of Auxiliary Enterprises Assistant Vice President. “Follett’s commitment to honoring our legacy and culture through localized assortments, partnerships with Black-owned and alumni-owned brands, and a refreshed in-store experience aligns with our vision and values. We are excited to offer our students, alumni, and community a space that celebrates Bison pride while meeting their needs in a modern, dynamic environment.”

To help address concerns around college costs and course material affordability, Follett and Howard University will also offer students the opportunity to lower textbook costs through an expanded Access program. Through this program, students who are enrolled in select courses will gain automatic access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of classes, at competitive below-market prices.

“Follett is known for creating impressive retail spaces brimming with campus pride, excitement, connection, and achievement– and that’s precisely what the Bison community will experience at the Howard University Bookstore,” said Follett’s Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Kolady. “We work hard to meet campus communities where they are, addressing their needs so they can focus on academic success. We’re honored to join forces with Howard to improve the campus retail operation with enhanced visual merchandising, more local and meaningful brand spotlights, and an elevated customer experience.”

Beginning June 16, Follett will operate both the on-campus and online retail experience at Howard University, bringing the right merchandise, cutting-edge technology, and innovative solutions to serve the Howard community. The revamped online campus store will offer convenient, 24/7 access to course materials, apparel, technology, and more. Shoppers can explore an expanded assortment of merchandise that goes beyond what’s available in-store, ensuring that students, alumni, and supporters can connect with Howard no matter where they are.

About Howard University | www.howard.edu

Howard University, established in 1867, is a leading private research university based in Washington, D.C. Howard’s 14 schools and colleges offer 140 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs and lead the nation in awarding doctoral degrees to African American students. The top-ranked historically Black college or university according to Forbes, Howard is the only HBCU ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 National Universities and the only HBCU classified as an R1 research institution, indicating the highest level of research spending and doctoral production. Renowned for its esteemed faculty, high achieving students, and commitment to excellence, leadership, truth and service, Howard produces distinguished alumni across all sectors, including the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice and the first woman U.S. vice president; Schwarzman, Marshall, Rhodes, and Truman Scholars; prestigious fellows; and over 165 Fulbright recipients. Learn more at www.howard.edu .

About Follett Corporation | Follett.com

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans with the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,000+ physical and online collegiate retail stores across North America.

Carol Wilkerson Howard University 202-288-7071 carol.wilkerson@howard.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.