Raíces Becomes First Healing Center in Costa Rica to Offer Certified Post-Traumatic Growth Support for Veterans

SAN RAFAEL DE HEREDIA, COSTA RICA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raíces is proud to announce that its co-founders, Samantha Cushing and Luis Fernando Guadamuz Rosales, have both completed the internationally respected Post-Traumatic Growth (PTG) Certification, developed by Dr. Richard Tedeschi and delivered through the Boulder Crest Foundation—America’s leading organization supporting veterans and first responders in the U.S. and abroad.

The certification, grounded in over two decades of research by Dr. Tedeschi and his colleagues, prepares practitioners to help trauma survivors move beyond recovery toward meaningful growth. It incorporates five phases of growth: education, emotional regulation, trauma disclosure, narrative development, and service to others.

“This milestone marks a powerful new addition to Raíces’ multidisciplinary integrative practice,” said Luis Rosales. “The PTG framework aligns deeply with our mission—to help individuals reclaim purpose, connection, and strength after trauma.”

“Our healing work draws from ancestral wisdom and cutting-edge science,” said Samantha Cushing. “This certification provides us with the immediate capability to offer both virtual and in-person trauma-informed care to veterans and first responders around the world—grounded in evidence, compassion, and a deep commitment to those who serve.”

With this achievement, Raíces becomes the first healing center in Costa Rica to integrate certified PTG methodology into its retreat and coaching experiences. The organization continues to serve individuals and families from around the world who seek deep, lasting transformation.

“We are honored to join the Boulder Crest community and integrate PTG principles into our practice,” said Samantha Cushing. “This certification elevates our ability to guide others toward resilience, healing and renewal.”

Building on this milestone, Raices will launch hybrid programs—including local workshops, virtual webinars, and immersive retreats—in collaboration with veteran focused organizations, to support mental health recovery and community resilience.

About Raices:

Located in Costa Rica’s serene Guanacaste region, Raices offers holistic therapies rooted in indigenous traditions and modern psychology. Founders Samantha and Luis blend plant based treatments, meditation, and therapeutic rituals to support healing from post traumatic stress.

About Boulder Crest Foundation:

Based in Bluemont, Virginia, Boulder Crest is the nation’s largest veteran served nonprofit specializing in Post Traumatic Growth. Its renowned certification programs, including workforce training and retreats, empower individuals and communities to overcome trauma and flourish.

Legal Disclaimer:

