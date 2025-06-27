Tracey Whitten’s Journey from Homelessness to Healing Featured in Bestselling Anthology

Tracey Whitten 2025

Homeless to Hotelier to Healer: Tracey Whitten’s Soul-Driven Journey Featured in International #1 Bestselling Book Whispers of the Soul

GLENBURN, ME, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracey Whitten’s personal story of resilience, titled “Homeless to Hotelier to Healer,” is featured in the newly released anthology, Whispers of the Soul : Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within. The book achieved international #1 bestseller status on June 21, 2025, reaching the top spots in the United States, Canada, Germany and Australia. It also secured the #1 position in Hot New Releases in three categories in the USA and internationally.Whitten’s chapter traces her journey from surviving homelessness as a teenager to building a successful career in accounting and eventually owning two hotels in Maine. Grounded in determination and a clear long-term plan inspired by a Harvard Business Study, her story offers a real-world example of perseverance in the face of adversity. “After two years of knocking on every door, my friends encouraged me to give up, thinking it was just not meant to be,” she writes. “Oh no, this IS meant to be. I am not giving up!”The chapter also explores her later-life shift from the business world to energy healing. On her 50th birthday, a clear inner message prompted her to leave behind her former identity and step fully into a healing path. “During the dark night, I knew very clearly that I had to heal myself first before I could even think about helping others,” she shares. “There are ways to integrate the painful experiences into the essence of a person using energetic alchemy and transformation.”Tracey’s story reflects the central themes of Whispers of the Soul—listening to the call within, trusting personal transformation, and finding purpose through lived experience. Her contribution demonstrates how healing is not only about overcoming hardship but also about evolving into a life of deeper meaning.Whispers of the Soul includes contributions from 31 authors and follows the success of Life Changing Energy ’s first anthology, The Call Within. The series is curated by Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy, with proceeds benefiting Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advocates for whole body wellness, mind, body and spirit.Tracey Whitten grew up in New Jersey and graduated high school in Portland, Maine. She earned her B.S. in Public Accounting from Husson University and worked for Coopers & Lybrand before serving as CFO of Alternative Energy, Inc.After more than 20 years operating the two hotels in Orono, University Inn and Black Bear Inn, she retired in 2022 to pursue her calling as a healer.Today, she leads Shamanic Cacao ceremonies, sound baths, and individual healing sessions. She lives in Maine with her husband and is the proud mother and grandmother to a blended family.For media inquiries or to connect with Tracey Whitten, contact: traceywhitten@roadrunner.com

