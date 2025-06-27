CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Purdue Global Master of Health Care Administration program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of the Purdue Global Master of Health Care Administration (MHCA) program.

The program meets or exceeds thorough standards set by leading academics and practitioners.” — Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of the Purdue Global Master of Health Care Administration (MHCA) program. This accreditation is effective for a four-year term.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME.

Purdue Global's MHCA prepares students for advancement into general management, administration, and leadership roles in various health care settings. Students gain specialized knowledge, insights, and problem-solving skills to stay ahead in the constantly evolving U.S. healthcare system.

“CAHME accreditation reflects Purdue Global's unwavering commitment to high quality and professional integrity,” said Rebecca Zolotor, PharmD, MS, dean of Purdue Global’s School of Health Sciences. “It affirms that our program meets rigorous criteria and provides students with the knowledge and skills needed to lead in healthcare management, instilling confidence in both students and employers. I am immensely proud of the dedication and effort our team has invested in achieving this important milestone.”

Purdue Global faculty, health care administration, Diane Denny, DBA, MHA, FACHE, who participated in the accreditation, added, “Achieving CAHME accreditation represents the commitment of both our faculty and staff at Purdue Global to prepare our graduates to become tomorrow's leaders, applying the lessons learned to healthcare's complex challenges.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 164 academic programs in management, which have broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Purdue Global

Purdue Global is Purdue’s online university for working adults who have life experience and often some college credits. It offers flexible paths for students to earn an associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree, based on their work experience, military service and previous college credits, no matter where they are in their life journey. Purdue Global is a nonprofit, public university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and backed by Purdue University.

For more information, visit https://www.purdueglobal.edu.

Media Contacts

Adam Bartels

External Communications Specialist

adam.bartels@purdueglobal.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.