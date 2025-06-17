MDC reminds southeast Missouri hikers of trail etiquette, safety this summer

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – As summer brings more visitors to Missouri’s conservation areas, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hikers to prioritize safety, respect nature, and follow trail etiquette while exploring the scenic trails throughout southeast Missouri.

Whether you’re visiting Buford Mountain, Castor River Conservation Area, or General Watkins, it’s important to follow a few simple guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Hiking Etiquette Tips

Stay on designated trails: Wandering off-trail can harm native plants and disturb wildlife habitats.

Yield appropriately: Uphill hikers have the right of way. Step aside to allow others to pass safely.

Keep noise to a minimum: Enjoy the sounds of nature and avoid loud music or yelling.

Pack it in, pack it out: Always carry out your trash, including food wrappers and tissues.

Keep pets leashed: Pets must be on a leash no longer than 10 feet to prevent conflicts with wildlife and other hikers.

Safety Tips for Trail Users

Plan: Check trail maps and weather conditions before heading out.

Dress appropriately: Wear sturdy shoes, sun protection, and layered clothing in case of changing weather.

Stay hydrated: Bring enough water for your hike, especially in hot or humid conditions.

Watch your step: Be aware of uneven terrain, loose rocks, and potential wildlife encounters such as snakes.

Tell someone your plans: Let a friend or family member know where you’re going and when you expect to return.

“Our conservation areas are here for everyone to explore and enjoy,” said Alex Holmes, MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center assistant manager. “By following trail etiquette and staying safe, hikers help preserve these areas for future generations.”

For a full list of conservation areas and hiking trails in southeast Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/places-go or call the Southeast Regional Office at 573-290-5730.