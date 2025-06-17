Downtown Brokers Recognized as Top Business of the Year by the International Association of Top Businesses

Downtown Brokers will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downtown Brokers Recognized as Top Business of the Year by the International Association of Top BusinessesDowntown Brokers, a leader in the real estate and international investment sector, was recently selected as Top Business of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Theodora, Founder and Licensed Real Estate Broker, whose vision and dedication have propelled Downtown Brokers to new heights in the commercial real estate investment space. Downtown Brokers is known for being a full-service boutique brokerage, serving as a comprehensive source for foreign investors seeking long-term commercial investments in the Florida Dream, making a significant impact within its field and the broader business community.As a result of this award, Downtown Brokers will be featured in IAOTB's annual Global Business Spotlight and honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala, being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December, to celebrate the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for companies with outstanding leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Businesses are hand-selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process, which evaluates professional reputation, operational success, market influence, and community involvement. Only a select few are chosen annually for this distinguished recognition.Theodora has demonstrated success as a broker and as a legal expert in Florida real estate, with expertise in Negotiation, Coaching, Property Sales, Asset Management, International Business, Trade, and Tax Law. Her international clientele and global investor reach have positioned Downtown Brokers as a trusted authority for those seeking reliable investment guidance in Florida.In addition to her business leadership, Theodora serves on numerous boards and committees and is a sought-after lecturer and public speaker. She is the Director of the Orlando Rotary Foundation, an Arch Klumph Trustee Circle and Legacy Society Member of Rotary International, Director of the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, and a Distinguished Toastmaster. She is also a generous donor to various arts organizations, including the Orlando Ballet, Orlando Philharmonic, and Orlando Opera. Theodora plays an active role in key professional associations such as the Orlando Regional Realtors Association, Central Florida Commercial Association of Realtors, and the Dutch American Business Society of Central Florida.She has been honored with numerous awards throughout her career in recognition of her professional excellence, leadership, and community impact, further solidifying her reputation as a distinguished figure in both the business and philanthropic communities.The President of IAOTB and IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, shared:"IAOTB is more than just an award; it's an international network of excellence. Downtown Brokers exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For more information on Theodora and Downtown Brokers, please visit: www.downtownbrokers.com Watch her videos:About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:● Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly● High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services● Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign● Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

