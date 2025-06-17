Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to La Quinta, California

LA QUINTA, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Southern California community, Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch , is coming soon to La Quinta, California. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include only 37 estate-sized single-story homes and an array of existing luxury amenities. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late 2025.

Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch presents the final opportunity to own a new construction home within prestigious Griffin Ranch in La Quinta. Surrounded by the Coachella Valley’s natural beauty, this exclusive, gated community includes 37 estate-sized homes. Three exquisite single-story home designs feature expansive, modern floor plans ranging from 4,100 to over 4,200 square feet, with optional pools and cabanas and 4-car garages.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy vibrant onsite amenities, including a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style pool and spa, putting green, fitness center, and fire pit, as well as tennis, bocce, and pickleball courts.

Set against a backdrop of breathtaking Santa Rosa Mountain views and convenient to world-class golf courses, shopping, dining, and entertainment, Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch offers spectacular desert living.





“We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new luxury homes to this very special community La Quinta,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “With expansive homes that have been expertly designed with premier finishes, Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch will offer residents the best in luxury living in the Coachella Valley.”

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

