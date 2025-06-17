For Immediate Release:

June 17, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet June 26 in Russell

TOPEKA – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the Dole-Specter Conference Center in Russell. The meeting will begin at noon and continue until all agenda items are addressed.

The meeting will begin with a report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, including a public hearing on proposed duck zone changes and amendments to K.A.R. 115-25-14, which governs creel, size, and possession limits. Commissioners will also receive updates on regulations currently in the promulgation process.

Other agenda items include:

General public comment

Remarks from KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy

Informational updates on nonresident waterfowl hunting and the wild turkey adaptive harvest strategy

General discussion

Commissioners will also review workshop items—topics that may be voted on at a future meeting—including K.A.R. 115-45-1, which pertains to commission rules and regulations.

The meeting will conclude with an additional opportunity for public comment.

The complete agenda can be viewed HERE.

Attendees can participate in the meetings in person or virtually. Instructions for joining via Zoom, phone, or live streaming are available HERE under “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.”

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Individuals with disabilities may request other accommodations by contacting the Department at (785) 294-2645.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is dedicated to the conservation and enhancement of Kansas’s natural resources for the benefit of both current and future generations. KDWP manages 29 state parks, 177 lakes and wildlife areas, more than 300 public waterbodies, and 5 nature centers. Other services include management of threatened, endangered, and at-risk species, law enforcement, and wildlife habitat programs. For more information about KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.com.

The seven-member, non-partisan Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission serves in an advisory capacity in formulating policies and plans for KDWP. The commission facilitates public hearings on rules and regulations proposed by the Secretary of KDWP, ultimately voting to approve, modify, or reject those proposed rules and regulations.