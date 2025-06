U.S. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size Sets New Record, Projected at USD 3,271.71 million by 2032 | CAGR of 8.2%

U.S. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases among companion animals has emerged as a significant driving force behind the growth of the U.S. market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, โ€œ U.S. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology (Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis, and Others), Applications (Clinical Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology, and Others), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), End User (Diagnostics Labs, Point of Care and In-House Testing, Research Institutes and Universities, and Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics) Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023โ€“2032โ€ณ. According to the report, the U.S. companion animal diagnostics market was valued at USD 1,491.11 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,271.71 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐กThe U.S. companion animal diagnostic market has experienced significant growth due to a surge in pet ownership in U.S. This surge in pet ownership, driven by factors such as evolving societal dynamics and increased understanding of the emotional and health benefits of pet companionship, has led to a substantial increase in the demand for advanced diagnostic services tailored to detect, monitor, and manage the growing spectrum of chronic diseases affecting companion animals. Furthermore, technological advancement in pet diagnosis and rise in number of insured pets is expected to significantly contribute in market growth.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐”.๐’. ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Alfa Wassermann, Inc.โ€ข AnimalBiomeโ€ข Biomerieux SAโ€ข BioNote Inc.โ€ข Bio-Rad Laboratoriesโ€ข Creative Diagnosticsโ€ข Fujifilm Holdings Corporationโ€ข Heska Corporationโ€ข Idexx Laboratories Incโ€ข Indical Bioscience GmbHโ€ข Innovative Diagnosticsโ€ข Neogen Corporation,โ€ข Randox Laboratories Ltd.โ€ข Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.๐”.๐’. ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งBased on technology, the clinical biochemistry segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one third of the U.S. companion animal diagnostic market revenue, owing to the ability of clinical biochemistry technology to test for wide array of diseases in companion animals.Based on applications, the clinical pathology segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the U.S. companion animal diagnostic market revenue. This is attributed to the rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and other.Based on animal type, the dog segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the U.S. companion animal diagnostic market revenue. This is attributed to high adoption of dogs at companion animal in U.S.Based on end user, the diagnostics labs segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the U.S. companion animal diagnostic market revenue. This is attributed to high adoption of diagnostic products in the diagnostic labs for detection of diseases in companion animals.Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A22544 ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?โ€ข What are the trends of this market?โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐คโ€ข North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)โ€ข Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)โ€ข Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)โ€ข LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 