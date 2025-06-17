As Trump moves to decimate state AI laws, Governor Newsom taps the nation’s top experts for groundbreaking AI report

AI is already changing the world, and California will play a pivotal role in defining that future. As the fourth-largest economy in the world and the birthplace of the tech industry, California continues to dominate this sector as the leader in AI. The state is home to 32 of the 50 top AI companies worldwide. In addition to championing safe, responsible, and ethical development and use of this emerging industry, California is harnessing its potential to increase government efficiency and support state operations.

Studying AI’s risk and opportunities

Today’s report is a result of the Governor’s convening of leading experts on artificial intelligence and policy to help California develop workable guardrails for deploying generative AI (GenAI), focusing on developing an empirical, science-based trajectory analysis of frontier models and their capabilities and attendant risks. Authors include the “godmother of AI,” Dr. Fei-Fei Li, Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University and Founding Co-Director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute; Mariano-Florentino “Tino” Cuéllar, President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and member of the National Academy of Sciences Committee on Social and Ethical Implications of Computing Research; and Dr. Jennifer Tour Chayes, Dean of the College of Computing, Data Science, and Society at UC Berkeley.

The report includes recommendations on ensuring evidence-based policymaking, balancing the need for transparency with considerations such as security risks, and determining the appropriate level of regulation in this fast-evolving field.

Public engagement

The report incorporated robust public participation in the drafting process. The final report incorporates public feedback submitted following the draft released in March 2025, and provides a framework that can help California policymakers, as well as policymakers across the country, provide guardrails on the frontier of AI development

California’s AI global leadership

California has launched efforts to help the state take advantage of this emerging technology, while also creating responsible policy guardrails to protect Californians, including businesses and workers

In 2023, Governor Newsom signed an executive order laying out California’s measured approach to state GenAI procurement. That EO has shaped the future of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy GenAI deployment, all while California remains the world’s GenAI leader. Within state government, projects are already underway to utilize GenAI to reduce highway congestion, improve roadway safety, and enhance customer service in a state call center.

First of-its-kind effort with NVIDIA

In August 2024, the state partnered with NVIDIA to launch a first-of-its-kind AI collaboration. The initiative, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and NVIDIA founder & CEO Jensen Huang, aims to train students, educators and workers; support job creation and promote innovation; and use AI to solve challenges that can improve the lives of Californians.



Staying ahead of threats

Last year, Governor Newsom also signed a series of bills to crack down on sexually explicit deepfakes and require AI watermarking, ban AI-generated child pornography, protect consumers by preventing scams from AI-generated robocalls, protect performers’ digital likenesses, and combat deepfake election content.