The First & Largest AI Summit for the Travel Industry Returns in Partnership with TourRadar

Travel Trends AI Summit 2025

Reserve Your Early Bird Tickets Now for This Global Virtual Event on October 28-29, 2025

We’re thrilled to bring this event back - this year’s summit features real AI use cases, strategies, and visionary speakers reshaping the future of travel and driving innovation across the industry.” — Dan Christian, host of the Travel Trends Podcast

TORONTO, CANADA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Travel Trends Podcast , the world’s leading B2B travel podcast, is proud to announce the return of their highly successful AI Summit for a groundbreaking second edition. This fully virtual global event will once again unite the brightest minds in travel and technology. Held in partnership with TourRadar , the AI Summit will bring together industry leaders, tech innovators, entrepreneurs, and executives to showcase how AI is transforming every aspect of the travel industry.“We’re beyond excited to bring this pivotal event back,” said Dan Christian, host of the Travel Trends Podcast. “This year’s summit will offer real use cases and valuable insights and strategies to leverage AI for growth and innovation. We have put together an incredible lineup of speakers, including innovative startups, established enterprise leaders, and visionary thinkers who are redefining the future of travel.”“It was an honor to be part of the inaugural Travel Trends AI Summit, and we’re thrilled to return in 2025 as the lead sponsor,” said Travis Pittman, Co-founder and CEO of TourRadar. “Since last year’s event, we’ve made tremendous progress in harnessing the power of AI - our latest Spring Release introduced smart tools and AI-powered chat that are transforming how operators engage with travelers. I’m excited to return to the keynote stage and share how TourRadar is driving the future of organized adventure and revolutionizing travel through technology, including our latest release TourRadar Moments.”The summit will feature insightful keynotes, engaging panels, high-impact demos, and interactive sessions that showcase AI's latest advancements and applications in travel. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network during the demo day and exhibition, making it a can’t-miss event for industry professionals.TICKETS: Secure your early bird ticket now and benefit from a $100 discount off the regular price. Limited tickets are available. Offer ends June 30th.SPEAKERS: Our initial list of speakers has been announced and includes companies such as Microsoft, AMEX Ventures, MindTrip, Stripe, Hyper Nimbus, AskLayla, Sherpa, GuestOS, iWander and many more.SPONSORS: We are thrilled to acknowledge the support of our sponsors.● Platinum Sponsor: TourRadar (tourradar.com)● Gold Sponsors: Holafly (esim.holafly.com), Liquid Spark (liquidspark.com), PayCompass (paycompass.com) and Railbookers (railbookers.com)● Silver Sponsors: Fora Travel (foratravel.com), Intrepid (intrepidtravel.com), Kaptio (kaptio.com), Layla AI (layla-network.ai), MT Lab (mtlab.ca), Propellic (propellic.com), Satisfi Labs (satisfilabs.com) and Sherpa (apply.joinsherpa.com)● Demo and Session Partners: Dune 7 (dune7.co), Pinerary (pinerary.com), Tripian (tripian.com), iWander.io (iwander.io)and GuestOS (guestos.ai)Mark your calendars and join us for this transformational event filled with insights, innovation, and inspiration!For more information, please contact katherine@traveltrendspodcast.com-ENDS-About Travel Trends PodcastThe Travel Trends Podcast is the #1 B2B travel podcast and your ultimate guide to exploring the evolving world of travel. Hosted by travel industry leader Dan Christian, the show uncovers the latest trends, groundbreaking innovations, and compelling stories shaping the way we explore the globe. Whether you're a seasoned traveler, a travel industry professional, or simply curious about the future of travel, this podcast provides fresh insights and expert commentary. Tune in to discover practical tips, inspiring interviews, and an in-depth look at how travel continues to transform in exciting new ways. Learn more at traveltrendspodcast.com.

