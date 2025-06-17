Metallum Structures Unveils Rebrand from Metal Carports, Improving the Metal Building Shopping Experience

New logo for Metallum Structures, previously Metal Carports Metal RV Cover by Metallum Structures, previously Metal Carports Metallum Structures commercial metal building with light brown walls and red metal roof and trim.

Metal Carports, the trusted leader in high-quality custom metal buildings, proudly announces its rebrand to Metallum Structures.

Metallum Structures embodies our dedication to crafting high-quality metal buildings that stand the test of time. Our rebrand reflects our evolution into a customer-centric organization.” — Gabe Torres, owner

Metal Carports, the trusted leader in high-quality custom metal buildings, proudly announces its rebrand to Metallum Structures and the exciting release of new shopping features on their website, reinforcing its position as the premier provider of customized metal carports, metal garages, utility buildings, and metal barns across the United States. This rebranding is just the latest step in the company's journey to becoming the best provider of steel structures, innovative design solutions, and exceptional customer service, while maintaining the same industry-leading standards and warranty that customers have relied on for years.A New Name, Same Unmatched QualityFormerly known as Metal Carports, Metallum Structures continues to be the go-to source for durable metal buildings, including RV carports , metal sheds, steel garages, and utility sheds. The rebrand is meant to provide users with a tangible brand they can interact with instead of a product name. The name was chosen to emphasize strength, versatility, and customization in every prefabricated metal structure. Whether you need a metal carport for vehicles, a steel barn for agricultural equipment, or a custom metal garage for your RV or boat, Metallum Structures delivers tailored solutions to meet diverse needs.“Metallum Structures embodies our dedication to crafting high-quality metal buildings that stand the test of time,” said Gabe Torres, owner of Metallum Structures. “Our rebrand reflects our evolution into a customer-centric organization, and our mission remains unchanged: to provide customizable steel structures that offer durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal for homeowners, businesses, and agricultural professionals.”Industry-Leading Features and Customization OptionsMetallum Structures continues to partner with Eagle Carports, a trusted name in American-made metal buildings, ensuring every structure is proudly Made in the USA. Customers can rely on the same 25-year color warranty that guarantees long-lasting vibrancy and protection against the elements. From metal carports for RVs to steel sheds for lawnmowers and tractors, Metallum Structures is able to offer a wide range of customizable metal buildings designed to suit any purpose.With the innovative 3D Builder tool, customers can design their dream metal garage, carport, or utility building with ease. This user-friendly platform allows you to visualize and customize every detail, from size and style to roofing options and color schemes, ensuring your steel structure perfectly matches your vision. Whether you’re seeking a metal barn for livestock, a utility shed for storage, or want to know how much a detached garage costs , Metallum Structures provides endless possibilities to bring your ideas to life.New Name, Updated Website FeaturesThe rebrand to Metallum Structures comes with no disruption to the customer experience, but it comes packed with new ways for customers to find the right building faster. They recently added the ability to get an instant quote right from the product page, customized based on the location and the ASCE wind and snow loads required in that location. This means that users no longer have to use the 3D builder when only looking for prices for a building featured on the website. Users can also get the wind and snow ratings sent directly to their email or cell phone, all without leaving the product page.The company’s website address remains the same, where visitors can browse an extensive selection of steel carports, metal garages, utility buildings, and metal sheds, all backed by Metallum Structures’ warranty and customer satisfaction team.Why Choose Metallum Structures?Customizable Designs: Tailor your metal carport, steel garage, or utility building to meet your exact specifications.American-Made Quality: Partnered with Eagle Carports for durable, USA-manufactured steel structures.25-Year Color Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind with long-lasting, fade-resistant finishes.Versatile Solutions: From RV carports to metal barns and storage sheds, Metallum Structures meets every need.Innovative 3D Builder: Visualize and design your custom metal building with cutting-edge technology.Explore Metallum Structures TodayReady to discover the future of customized metal buildings? Visit www.metalcarports.com to explore the full range of steel carports, metal garages, utility sheds, and metal barns. Whether you're protecting vehicles, equipment, or livestock, Metallum Structures is your trusted partner for durable, high-quality steel structures that deliver unmatched value and performance.About Metallum StructuresMetallum Structures, formerly Metal Carports, is a leading provider of customized metal buildings, including metal carports, steel garages, utility buildings, and metal barns. With a focus on quality, durability, and customer satisfaction, Metallum Structures delivers American-made steel structures backed by a 25-year color warranty. Headquartered in the USA, the company serves customers nationwide with innovative design tools and personalized solutions for residential, commercial, and agricultural needs.

