Smart Harvest Market

At 11.4% CAGR, Smart Harvest Market on Track for $37.0 Billion Valuation by 2030 | Harvest Automation, Robert Bosch

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Smart Harvest Market ," The smart harvest market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $37.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.Agriculture is the main occupation for many countries such as India, Africa, and others. In addition, developing countries are engaged in large-scale agriculture, which significantly increases demand for automation and smart harvesting technologies. Using smart solutions such as IoT is expected to help farmers in weather forecasting and crop harvesting. IoT in crop management helps to accurately determine real-time weather conditions such as precipitation, humidity, and temperature. Precision farming is one of the main applications of smart harvest market analysis. Smart harvesting in precision farming includes vehicle tracking and inventory monitoring, more specifically field observation. Precision farming helps farmers analyze soil conditions. Cloud-based data storage is one of the technologies in the market. Cloud-based data storage uses data analytics to analyze livestock and crop health and smart technologies make the harvesting process easier by reducing labor and increasing crop production. Such instances are driving the smart harvest industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09960 However, lack of technical knowledge among farmers and high-cost factor hinders smart harvest market growth.The global smart harvest market is segmented based on component, technology, crop type, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and hardware. In 2020, the software segment dominated the market in 2020, and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.9%.On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into harvesting robots, GPS, sensors, RFID, and others. The harvesting robots segment have the largest market, and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.5%.By crop type, the smart harvest market is segmented in vegetable and fruits. The fruits segment have the largest smart harvest market share in 2020, and the vegetable segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.1%.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09960 On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe region dominated the market in 2020.The key players profiled in the market report include such as Abundant Robotics, Agrobot, Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Deere & Company, Harvest Automation, Iron OX, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, App Harvest, and Smart Harvest Ltd.Several manufacturers in the global smart harvest market stopped their business activities in 2020, owing to lockdowns implemented in developed and developing countries and ban on industrial activities, and agriculture equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This halt in production activities impacted revenue of smart harvest provider companies. For instance, net sales of Robert Bosch GmbH dropped by 3.6% from January 2020 to December 2020. In addition, lack of man power and lack of penetration of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence in agriculture practices affected the net sales of the market. However, the market is projected to recover from the 1st quarter of 2023, owing to reduced restrictions and reopening of the global smart harvest market forecast. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the market re-opened at full pace.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/663f6cf4c3e1a2d03b6b4a32f4da1ddb Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart harvest market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing smart harvest Industry and agriculture equipment opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the smart harvest market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart harvest market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Smart Harvest Market Report HighlightsBy ComponentHarvesting robotsGPSSensorsRFIDOthersBy TechonologyHardwareSoftwareBy Crop typeVegetablesFruitsBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Air Quality Control Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-quality-control-systems-market Overhead Cranes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/overhead-cranes-market Underground Mining Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underground-mining-market-A10694 Cordless Power Tools Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cordless-power-tools-market-A10840 Construction Mats Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-mats-market-A74426 Portable Generators Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-generators-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.