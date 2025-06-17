Automotive Tire Market Poised for Steady Growth, Projected at USD 166.1 Billion by 2033
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Tire Market," The Automotive Tire Market Size was valued at $113.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $166.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2033.
The automotive tire market encompasses the design, production, and sale of tires for vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. It is driven by factors such as increase in vehicle production, rise in demand for fuel efficiency, and advancements in tire technology, including eco-friendly and smart tires.
🔧 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗩𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀 & 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱
The market is driven by increased vehicle longevity, rising global competition among tire manufacturers, and a surge in demand for special-purpose tires. Emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are witnessing rapid industrialization, translating into expanding manufacturing bases and stronger demand for durable, high-performance tires.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞
𝐀𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐲𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐄𝐀𝐓 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐨𝐨𝐤 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐉𝐊 𝐓𝐲𝐫𝐞 & 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧, 𝐌𝐑𝐅 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐍𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢 & 𝐂. 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀, 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐮𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐱 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 & 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐥𝐢 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐙𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.
♻️ 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁-𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗘𝗰𝗼-𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁
The emergence of tire retreading, or remanufacturing, is reshaping the market landscape. As raw material and tire production costs rise, retreading has become a viable, eco-conscious solution. It extends tire life up to ten times while reducing landfill waste, conserving energy, and cutting carbon emissions—benefits that align with global sustainability goals.
Major industry players are incorporating premium compounds, stronger casings, and enhanced re-manufacturing techniques to improve retread quality. While this trend strengthens the retread market, it also introduces competitive pressure on new tire sales, especially in cost-sensitive markets.
⚡ 𝗘𝗩 𝗔𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆
The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is reshaping tire demand and design. With global EV sales climbing sharply—up 43% in 2020—and surpassing traditional ICE vehicles in countries like Norway and the Netherlands, tire manufacturers are prioritizing EV-compatible tire innovations.
EVs require high-performance, energy-efficient, low-resistance tires, prompting breakthroughs such as:
Airless tires (e.g., Michelin's prototype on Chevrolet Bolt EV)
Plastic and fully sustainable materials
Maintenance-free tire solutions
📊 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
🚘 𝗠𝗶𝗱-𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝗺 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗩𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱
By rim size, the 15 to 20 inches segment led the global automotive tire market in 2023, capturing a dominant share across both OEM and aftermarket channels. This size category strikes the ideal balance of performance, ride comfort, and affordability, making it the go-to choice for a broad range of vehicles—from compact sedans and crossovers to SUVs and light commercial vehicles.
🚗 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗩𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱
By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share in 2023, reaffirming its critical role in the tire industry. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for personal mobility solutions—especially in densely populated economies—have significantly boosted the production and ownership of passenger cars.
🌏 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵
In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the undisputed leader in the global automotive tire market. Countries like China, India, and Japan are driving this dominance, backed by:
Robust automotive manufacturing hubs
Accelerating vehicle ownership rates
Expanding infrastructure investments
Rising middle-class populations
