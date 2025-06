Automotive Tire Market Poised for Steady Growth, Projected at USD 166.1 Billion by 2033

Automotive Tire Industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œAutomotive Tire Market," The Automotive Tire Market Size was valued at $113.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $166.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2033.The automotive tire market encompasses the design, production, and sale of tires for vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. It is driven by factors such as increase in vehicle production, rise in demand for fuel efficiency, and advancements in tire technology, including eco-friendly and smart tires.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐‘ฎ๐’†๐’• ๐’‚ ๐‘บ๐’‚๐’Ž๐’‘๐’๐’† ๐‘ท๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’†๐’” - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/924 ๐Ÿ”ง ๐—ฅ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฉ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ & ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐——๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑThe market is driven by increased vehicle longevity, rising global competition among tire manufacturers, and a surge in demand for special-purpose tires. Emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are witnessing rapid industrialization, translating into expanding manufacturing bases and stronger demand for durable, high-performance tires.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐€๐ฉ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ ๐“๐ฒ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐ญ๐, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‚๐„๐€๐“ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐†, ๐‡๐š๐ง๐ค๐จ๐จ๐ค & ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐‰๐Š ๐“๐ฒ๐ซ๐ž & ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐”๐’๐“๐‘๐ˆ๐„๐’ ๐‹๐“๐ƒ., ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ง, ๐Œ๐‘๐ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐๐จ๐ค๐ข๐š๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐‹๐‚, ๐๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข & ๐‚. ๐’.๐ฉ.๐€, ๐’๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ง ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฑ ๐๐ฏ๐ญ. ๐‹๐ญ๐, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ง๐๐จ๐ง๐ ๐‹๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ. ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐†๐จ๐จ๐๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž & ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐˜๐จ๐ค๐จ๐ก๐š๐ฆ๐š ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐“๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐ž ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐“๐จ๐ฒ๐จ ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐–๐š๐ง๐ฅ๐ข ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐š๐ง๐ ๐™๐ก๐จ๐ง๐ ๐œ๐ž ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/924 โ™ป๏ธ ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด: ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜-๐—˜๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ, ๐—˜๐—ฐ๐—ผ-๐—™๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—น๐˜† ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ณ๐˜The emergence of tire retreading, or remanufacturing, is reshaping the market landscape. As raw material and tire production costs rise, retreading has become a viable, eco-conscious solution. It extends tire life up to ten times while reducing landfill waste, conserving energy, and cutting carbon emissionsโ€”benefits that align with global sustainability goals.Major industry players are incorporating premium compounds, stronger casings, and enhanced re-manufacturing techniques to improve retread quality. While this trend strengthens the retread market, it also introduces competitive pressure on new tire sales, especially in cost-sensitive markets.โšก ๐—˜๐—ฉ ๐—”๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐˜†The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is reshaping tire demand and design. With global EV sales climbing sharplyโ€”up 43% in 2020โ€”and surpassing traditional ICE vehicles in countries like Norway and the Netherlands, tire manufacturers are prioritizing EV-compatible tire innovations.EVs require high-performance, energy-efficient, low-resistance tires, prompting breakthroughs such as:Airless tires (e.g., Michelin's prototype on Chevrolet Bolt EV)Plastic and fully sustainable materialsMaintenance-free tire solutions๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ญ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/924 ๐Ÿ“Š ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ๐Ÿš˜ ๐— ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ถ๐—บ ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฉ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐——๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑBy rim size, the 15 to 20 inches segment led the global automotive tire market in 2023, capturing a dominant share across both OEM and aftermarket channels. This size category strikes the ideal balance of performance, ride comfort, and affordability, making it the go-to choice for a broad range of vehiclesโ€”from compact sedans and crossovers to SUVs and light commercial vehicles.๐Ÿš— ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฉ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐——๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑBy vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share in 2023, reaffirming its critical role in the tire industry. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for personal mobility solutionsโ€”especially in densely populated economiesโ€”have significantly boosted the production and ownership of passenger cars.๐Ÿ”ฐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-tire-market/purchase-options ๐ŸŒ ๐—”๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ-๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ: ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—˜๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ตIn 2023, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the undisputed leader in the global automotive tire market. 